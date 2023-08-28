The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Finn and Steffy FLEE from Sheila?

Love is rekindled while a persistent threat becomes even more persistent. Let’s dive into The Bold and the Beautiful and what today’s story means for the future of Finn and Steffy.

Finn (Tanner Novlan) knows that Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) misses him as much as he misses her. He reminds her that they already lost each other before, and he won’t allow it to happen again. "I can’t spend one more night away from my beautiful wife."

Wyatt (Darin Brooks) arrives at the office. Liam (Scott Clifton) tells him about his conversation with Hope and how she asked for forgiveness, and Wyatt is immediately suspicious. "What did you say?" he asks.

Deacon (Sean Kanan) comes out of the bedroom, huffing after doing some pretty intense things with Sheila (Kimberlin Brown). And she loves it.

Eric (John McCook) thinks Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) is trying to replace him. He keeps talking about the old stapler, and how it had been on his desk since Day One and was key to all of their business dealings. "It was old, it didn’t work anymore," Ridge says. "Like me," Eric concludes. Ridge thinks he’s overreacting, but Eric reminds him that Ridge keeps blowing him off on his ideas for a new line. But that won’t happen anymore.

Liam says he told Hope he will always love her, but he won’t be able to forgive her for what happened with Thomas. And he knows she won’t get over his history with Steffy. Wyatt reminds him that Steffy is the reason Liam isn’t running back to Hope.

Sheila knows Deacon wants her, badly. Though he tries to resist, he simply can’t. She hopes that Finn will feel the same way, too (from a mother/son perspective of course).

Steffy never wanted to be in this position. She hates keeping their son away from his father, and she hates being away from the man she loves.

Eric truly believes that this is his office, but no one is respecting him. Everyone uses his office for their personal business. "I don’t feel like my place in this company is being respected. And that’s going to stop right now."

Wyatt points out that Liam is using the same argument with Hope that he was using with Finn. Liam still has doubts about Finn because of what happened. But Wyatt isn’t buying it.

Sheila goes on about the connection she has with Finn. "Finn is a part of me, and I’m not going to let that go."

Finn understands Steffy’s feelings about Sheila. It kills him that she won’t trust that he can protect them. "Sheila will have no place in our lives. She will have no place in our family," he asserts.

Ridge reminds Eric that his office has been a common area for a very long time, but Eric insists this has always been a private space. Ridge says he’s going to the design office. Eric stops him and says he’s missing the idea. He sees himself as the soul of the company, and Ridge not listening to him is going to stop.

Liam refuses to take a chance with Finn because they just don’t know what his connection to Sheila truly is.

Sheila can tell that Deacon doesn’t believe she can have a relationship with Finn. She says shooting Finn was an accident. She thinks shooting Steffy was a mistake, but Steffy is mistaken for not being able to see that she’s changed. Sheila admits that things would be easier without Steffy.

Steffy tells Finn that she still has nightmares about what happened that night in the alley when she watched Finn being shot, and then looking up at Sheila when Sheila pulled the trigger. Knowing that Sheila was holding him prisoner is unbearable. "Steffy, we were meant to be together because we saved each other," he tells her. "You gave me the strength to fight." And nothing is ever going to stop him from getting back to his family.

Eric reiterates that he’s the surviving co-founder of Forrester Creations and he expects people to fall in line. Ridge says he’s always followed his father, he’s not a novice anymore. Ridge offers to step down if that’s what Eric wants. But who will follow him? Steffy is a good CEO without design experience, and Thomas doesn’t know about the business side. "Me, Ridge," Eric says. He’ll take it over and he’ll run it. He’s going to create the new line. And he’ll do it with or without Ridge. And then Eric dismisses Ridge from his office.

Frustrated, Liam paces in his office. He looks at the photo of Steffy and baby Kelly. "I’m not going to let anything hurt you, Steffy," he says.

Deacon doesn’t like hearing Sheila talk about getting Steffy out of Finn’s life. He reminds her that she’s fresh out of jail. "Don’t worry," she says. "I’m not going anywhere, Cowboy."

Steffy would love to erase the memory of Sheila, and that’s why Steffy can’t accept that Finn embraced her. He insists that his love for family is more powerful than any feeling he has for Sheila. She tells him that she loves him. That’s all he needed. They share a kiss.

Sheila plans to stay right where she is so that she can be part of her son’s life.

There’s no doubt that Steffy and Finn love each other. They’ve been through so much. But Steffy isn’t wrong about the threat that Sheila poses, particularly because Finn gave Sheila the wrong impression with that hug.

Finn is a smart guy and he can read the room pretty well. He now has confirmation that Steffy loves him. When they find out about the tension between Eric and Ridge, they’ll likely need a new place to stay so as to avoid the family drama.

With Jacqueline MacInnes Wood’s pregnancy advancing in real life, pretty soon Steffy will need to step away from B&B for maternity leave, so now is a great time for Finn and Steffy to pack up and head out of town. London. Paris. Anywhere that isn’t Los Angeles. They can work on building trust and rekindling their relationship while they stay hidden from Sheila.