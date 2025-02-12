The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Finn turns to Sheila for help with Luna?

When it comes to finding out what happened to Luna on The Bold and the Beautiful, Finn is between a rock and a hard place if he starts asking questions about why she’s not in prison. Could Sheila be the perfect person to help him get answers?

As soon as Finn (Tanner Novlan) tells Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) that he’s Luna’s (Lisa Yamada) father, it’s going to cause a lot of friction. Whether Steffy is able to forgive him remains to be seen, but we have to believe that things will be rocky between them for a while. Even if he doesn’t tell Steffy right away, he needs someone who can help him along the way.

We think Finn might turn to his birth mother, Sheila (Kimberlin Brown), for help figuring out why she’s not in prison.

Sheila has had quite a bit of experience being in prison, so she knows how the system works. What’s more is that Sheila likely has some people on the inside who can help her get answers faster than Finn would if he sticks to the traditional channels.

And while it’s a gamble to reveal this huge secret to Sheila of all people, there’s a good chance that Finn will appreciate not having to be judged by her. After all she’s done, Sheila is the last person who would pass judgement on Finn. Truthfully, we think Sheila will be so thrilled to be able to help Finn that she’ll keep judgement to a minimum — with him, at least.

There’s no question that Finn is opening a can of worms by turning to Sheila for help with Luna. Sheila won’t be happy that Finn’s aunt put him in this position in the first place and it’s quite possible that she’ll come after Poppy to exact some revenge. However, when it comes to Luna, well, Sheila will be thrilled to have a granddaughter, even if her granddaughter killed Deacon’s (Sean Kanan) good friends.

Ultimately, though, if Finn goes to Sheila for help it will only strengthen the bond Sheila feels with Finn, even if he doesn't see it that way. He’s running a huge risk of opening the door to even more problems, but given everything that’s happening he needs someone to be in his corner and Sheila might be his best bet.

