The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Hope makes a move on Finn?

Hope has another headache and she asks Finn for his help to relieve it on The Bold and the Beautiful, but will she use him to get revenge against Steffy?

Over the past few weeks, Hope (Annika Noelle) and Finn (Tanner Novlan) have been supporting each other. She was there for him when he was stressed out about his mother, Sheila (Kimberlin Brown), and he was there to help her combat her crippling headaches.

In the June 6 episode of The Bold and the Beautiful , Finn walks in on Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) threatening to cancel Hope for the Future. He’s shocked that Steffy would even suggest such a thing. Once Steffy is gone, Hope gets another headache and asks Finn to help her get rid of it. While he massages her hand, Hope studies him in a mix of relief and calculation.

There’s no question that after struggling in her previous relationships with Liam (Scott Clifton) and Thomas (Matthew Atkinson), Hope is looking for a reset. Finn has remained devoted to Steffy, even while Steffy insists that he isn’t allowed to see his birth mother ever again. Hope doesn’t like the way Steffy treats Finn; it was a low blow in the June 6 episode when she told her husband to “stay in [his] lane” when it comes to the fashion world.

We don’t think Finn would ever risk his marriage to Steffy after all they’ve been through, but Hope is hurting and she might find a way to ease her pain while getting revenge.

What if, as Finn studiously tries to help Hope, she makes a move? What if Hope leans over and kisses him? What if she confesses her feelings for Finn?

In all honesty, Finn, an overgrown Boy Scout, would likely never reciprocate. However, he might see how poorly Steffy is treating him and it could be the crack that finally breaks the foundation of his marriage.

In the meantime, though, we’re thinking something else might happen first. Thomas is rumored to be returning to the show soon. Whether he’s alone is a whole other conversation, but Hope might find herself with a few options when it comes to revenge against Steffy so it’s just a matter of how she’s going to get it.