The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Hope makes a move on Finn?
After standing up for her, will Hope make a move on Finn?
Hope has another headache and she asks Finn for his help to relieve it on The Bold and the Beautiful, but will she use him to get revenge against Steffy?
Over the past few weeks, Hope (Annika Noelle) and Finn (Tanner Novlan) have been supporting each other. She was there for him when he was stressed out about his mother, Sheila (Kimberlin Brown), and he was there to help her combat her crippling headaches.
In the June 6 episode of The Bold and the Beautiful, Finn walks in on Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) threatening to cancel Hope for the Future. He’s shocked that Steffy would even suggest such a thing. Once Steffy is gone, Hope gets another headache and asks Finn to help her get rid of it. While he massages her hand, Hope studies him in a mix of relief and calculation.
There’s no question that after struggling in her previous relationships with Liam (Scott Clifton) and Thomas (Matthew Atkinson), Hope is looking for a reset. Finn has remained devoted to Steffy, even while Steffy insists that he isn’t allowed to see his birth mother ever again. Hope doesn’t like the way Steffy treats Finn; it was a low blow in the June 6 episode when she told her husband to “stay in [his] lane” when it comes to the fashion world.
We don’t think Finn would ever risk his marriage to Steffy after all they’ve been through, but Hope is hurting and she might find a way to ease her pain while getting revenge.
What if, as Finn studiously tries to help Hope, she makes a move? What if Hope leans over and kisses him? What if she confesses her feelings for Finn?
In all honesty, Finn, an overgrown Boy Scout, would likely never reciprocate. However, he might see how poorly Steffy is treating him and it could be the crack that finally breaks the foundation of his marriage.
In the meantime, though, we’re thinking something else might happen first. Thomas is rumored to be returning to the show soon. Whether he’s alone is a whole other conversation, but Hope might find herself with a few options when it comes to revenge against Steffy so it’s just a matter of how she’s going to get it.
The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS and the following day on Paramount Plus. Check your local listings to see when it comes on where you are.
Sarabeth joined the What to Watch team in May 2022. An avid TV and movie fan, her perennial favorites are The Walking Dead, American Horror Story, true crime documentaries on Netflix and anything from Passionflix. You’ve Got Mail, Ocean's Eleven and Signs are movies that she can watch all day long. She's also a huge baseball fan, and hockey is a new favorite.
When she's not working, Sarabeth hosts the My Nights Are Booked Podcast and a blog dedicated to books and interviews with authors and actors. She also published her first novel, Once Upon an Interview, in 2022.