The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Hope plots while Steffy is distracted?

Steffy has a lot on her mind at the moment, which gives Hope an opportunity to do some major plotting on The Bold and the Beautiful.

It won’t be long until the news of Luna’s (Lisa Yamada) pardon reaches everyone, including Hope (Annika Noelle). The shocking development means that Luna is a free woman and can move about as she pleases, which won’t put anyone at ease.

Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) has vowed to put Luna back in prison despite the pardon, but that won’t be an easy road because the pardon likely came directly from the governor and can’t be overturned unless Luna does something to break the law.

At this point, Steffy’s only real option is to file a restraining order against Luna to keep her away from herself, her kids and Finn (Tanner Novlan). That will take some time and effort, and it means her attention will be focused on getting that done rather than working to get Forrester Creations back into the hands of the Forrester family.

This gives Hope an interesting opportunity. Now that she’s catching on to Daphne (Murielle Hilaire) and her interest in Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor), she’s on the warpath to ensure that Carter doesn’t do anything to change the trajectory of the company.

If Steffy is focused on other things at the moment, Hope can work to make sure Carter remains in control of the company. We’re starting to see the cracks in their relationship; technically speaking, we’re starting to see that Hope’s interest in Carter seems to be tied to his control of Forrester Creations, something that Daphne, Steffy, Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) and Eric (John McCook) have been telling Carter since the early days of the takeover.

With Carter’s conscience eating away at him, Hope’s desperation to maintain control of the company, coupled with her desire to never have to answer to the Forresters ever again, is making her take drastic measures.

We think that with Steffy’s attention diverted, Hope is going to start influencing more changes in the company to ensure that nothing changes at Forrester Creations, even if Carter gives the company back to the Forresters. She’s so desperate that we could see her finding a way to be named to the board in Steffy’s absence, which is important because at the moment, Hope has no real power in the company aside from dating the person in charge and being the daughter of the CEO.

Hope’s desperation is about to lead her to take some desperate measures, and we can imagine that her quest for power is going to expose her true feelings for Carter soon enough.