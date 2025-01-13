The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Luna's real father causes trouble for Bill?

Now that we’re back to trying to figure out the identity of Luna Nozawa’s father on The Bold and the Beautiful, the fact that she’s hidden away at Bill’s house will no doubt become a huge problem. And it won’t help when Luna’s real father comes to the fore.

Just when we thought things had been settled with the identity of Luna’s father (Lisa Yamada), we’re about to get a big surprise. It turns out that Li (Naomi Matsuda) has been searching for answers from Poppy (Romy Park) and it might lead back to Li’s husband, Jack Finnegan (Ted King).

From the sound of it, Poppy and Jack were close when she was staying with the family, which happens to be right around the time when Luna was conceived. (There is also speculation that Finn [Tanner Novlan] is Luna’s father, but for the purposes of this article we’re going to set that aside for right now)

Granted, finding out that Poppy slept with her husband won’t be easy for Li. In fact, it could be the final nail in the coffin when it comes to the sisters’ relationship. Li will likely want to run another DNA test, but getting samples from Luna won’t be easy because she’s no longer incarcerated, which will lead to the revelation that Luna is in Bill’s (Don Diamont) custody.

If Li is the one who finds out what Bill did, things could get interesting, especially knowing that Li and Bill (Don Diamont) share such a unique relationship after he saved her life. Li won’t like it, but she might actually support it because she is so fond of Bill. On the other hand, Jack, upon learning about Luna, will likely want to meet his daughter and finding out that she’s staying with Bill won’t go over very well.

All of a sudden, Bill will find himself in the middle of a massive headache as he navigates trying to keep his secret while allowing Luna access to her real father. Bill probably won’t have kind words for Jack, knowing how he treated Li and Finn, nor will he be able to face Poppy without thinking about the myriad men who have believed they were Luna’s father. This will strengthen his conviction that keeping Luna in his home is the right thing to do, even if it gives him a lot of headaches.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS and the following day on Paramount Plus . Check your local listings to see when it comes on where you are.