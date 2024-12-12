The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: these 3 are cheering for the Forrester takeover

While Ridge, Steffy and Eric are mortified that Carter and Hope are taking over Forrester Creations, these three characters on The Bold and the Beautiful could be rooting for some new creative vision to step in and take the company to new heights.

Generally speaking, there is nothing good about Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor) and Hope’s (Annika Noelle) plan to overthrow the Forresters. Sure, they’re telling everyone it’s for the good of the company and that they’re going to right the wrongs that have been done to the Logans and others who have been overlooked by Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) and Ridge (Thorsten Kaye).

They have a lot of opposition from the handful of people who know about the coup, including Eric (John McCook) and Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang). But we think that once news gets out, Hope and Carter will have some supporters.

Zende (Delon De Metz) may not want to cross his family, but there’s no denying that Steffy’s decision to tank Hope for the Future impacted him a great deal. After Thomas (Matthew Atkinson) left, Zende took over as lead designer and he was putting together some great pieces that will never see the light of day now that the line has been cut. He respects Carter and appreciated Carter’s vision for the company even when his relatives disagreed. We think Zende will support the takeover, but he won’t agree with the methods.

Ivy (Ashleigh Brewer) is another Forrester who likely won’t be too sad to see Steffy kicked out of the co-CEO position. If Steffy had her way, Ivy’s jewelry line wouldn’t have a chance at Forrester Creations despite Carter’s insistence that adding jewelry would be a boon for the company. It was Carter’s support for her that got her the job, so it wouldn’t be surprising to see her support Carter’s vision for the future.

Lastly, we think Katie (Heather Tom) will quietly support Carter’s takeover. Though they’re not romantically linked anymore, Katie respects Carter and she will have a different view of how he and Hope have been treated at the company. She won’t love the takeover idea, but she will very likely be supportive of a new culture at Forrester Creations that doesn’t require people to walk around on eggshells because of Steffy.

News of the takeover will be shocking for everyone, but we suspect Carter and Hope might find that there are people who support this move, whether or not they can actually say it publicly.

