The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: week of January 29-February 2

Relationships, secret and otherwise, are the name of the game on The Bold and the Beautiful. Let's take a look at what's coming up this week with The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the week of January 22-26.

The relationship between Poppy (Romy Park) and Bill (Don Diamont) is getting more and more intense, leaving Luna (Lisa Yamada) to wonder what's really going on with her mother. And when Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) finds out about Thomas (Matthew Atkinson) proposing to Hope (Annika Noelle), well, let's just say the THOPE drama never ends.

You can find The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the week of January 22-26 below, courtesy of Soap Opera News:

Monday, January 29

"Ridge figures out that Thomas proposed to Hope. Luna demands the truth from Poppy about Bill Spencer."

Tuesday, January 30

"Luna becomes suspicious of Poppy’s secrets. Brooke and Ridge are on opposing sides of the Thomas/Hope proposal."

Wednesday, January 31

"Zende purposely interrupts R.J. and Luna’s time together. Thomas makes an emotional promise to Hope."

Thursday, February 1

"Steffy is blindsided by the news that Thomas proposed to Hope. Luna attempts to mediate a war of words between Zende and R.J. Thomas and Hope make passionate love."

Friday, February 2

"Steffy and Finn take Brooke’s side regarding Hope and Thomas. R.J. creates a romantic evening for Luna at the beach house."

And if you need a refresher on what happened last week, here are The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the week of January 22-26, courtesy of Soap Opera News:

Monday, January 22

"Finn and Li argue over Luna’s true intentions. Bill and Poppy and R.J. and Luna’s worlds collide at the Malibu Beach House."

Tuesday, January 23

"Hope gives Thomas a decision about their relationship. Luna is stunned to catch her mom and Bill together."

Wednesday, January 24

"Li, Luna, and Poppy have a heated disagreement about Bill Spencer. Ridge and Eric share a poignant father-son conversation."

Thursday, January 25

"Emotions get heated when Li makes an accusation against Poppy. R.J. plants a thought into Luna’s head about her mom’s past with Bill.."

Friday, January 26

"Poppy reminisces about the unforgettable night she and Bill met. Smitten, Bill prepares for another magical night with Poppy."