The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: week of January 29-February 2
Secrets and lies abound at Forrester Creations.
Relationships, secret and otherwise, are the name of the game on The Bold and the Beautiful. Let's take a look at what's coming up this week with The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the week of January 22-26.
The relationship between Poppy (Romy Park) and Bill (Don Diamont) is getting more and more intense, leaving Luna (Lisa Yamada) to wonder what's really going on with her mother. And when Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) finds out about Thomas (Matthew Atkinson) proposing to Hope (Annika Noelle), well, let's just say the THOPE drama never ends.
You can find The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the week of January 22-26 below, courtesy of Soap Opera News:
Monday, January 29
"Ridge figures out that Thomas proposed to Hope. Luna demands the truth from Poppy about Bill Spencer."
Tuesday, January 30
"Luna becomes suspicious of Poppy’s secrets. Brooke and Ridge are on opposing sides of the Thomas/Hope proposal."
Wednesday, January 31
"Zende purposely interrupts R.J. and Luna’s time together. Thomas makes an emotional promise to Hope."
Thursday, February 1
"Steffy is blindsided by the news that Thomas proposed to Hope. Luna attempts to mediate a war of words between Zende and R.J. Thomas and Hope make passionate love."
Friday, February 2
"Steffy and Finn take Brooke’s side regarding Hope and Thomas. R.J. creates a romantic evening for Luna at the beach house."
And if you need a refresher on what happened last week, here are The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the week of January 22-26, courtesy of Soap Opera News:
Monday, January 22
"Finn and Li argue over Luna’s true intentions. Bill and Poppy and R.J. and Luna’s worlds collide at the Malibu Beach House."
Tuesday, January 23
"Hope gives Thomas a decision about their relationship. Luna is stunned to catch her mom and Bill together."
Wednesday, January 24
"Li, Luna, and Poppy have a heated disagreement about Bill Spencer. Ridge and Eric share a poignant father-son conversation."
Thursday, January 25
"Emotions get heated when Li makes an accusation against Poppy. R.J. plants a thought into Luna’s head about her mom’s past with Bill.."
Friday, January 26
"Poppy reminisces about the unforgettable night she and Bill met. Smitten, Bill prepares for another magical night with Poppy."
The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS and the following day on Paramount Plus. Check your local listings to see when it comes on where you are.
Get the What to Watch Newsletter
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Sarabeth joined the What to Watch team in May 2022. An avid TV and movie fan, her perennial favorites are The Walking Dead, American Horror Story, true crime documentaries on Netflix and anything from Passionflix. You’ve Got Mail, Ocean's Eleven and Signs are movies that she can watch all day long. She's also a huge baseball fan, and hockey is a new favorite.
When she's not working, Sarabeth hosts the My Nights Are Booked Podcast and a blog dedicated to books and interviews with authors and actors. She also published her first novel, Once Upon an Interview, in 2022.