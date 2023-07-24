The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: week of July 24 - July 28

There's never a dull moment in Los Angeles, especially in the high fashion world of The Bold and the Beautiful. Things haven't settled down since the big trip to Rome for the new fashion line, Hope for the Future, and that's mainly because Hope (Annika Noelle) and Thomas' (Matthew Atkinson) kiss sent shockwaves through Forrester Creations. It didn't help that Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) was keeping secrets about Hope's role in the kiss from Ridge (Thorsten Kaye).

The fallout continues as Liam (Scott Clifton) tries to decide what to do about Hope and his marriage, and divorce, while the shocking outcome of Sheila's (Kimberlin Brown) hearing has sent things spiraling.

Over the course of the past week, things have reached a fever pitch as Finn's (Tanner Novlan) focus is divided between worrying about how close Liam is to his wife Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) and to the verdict in his biological mother's hearing. Ridge is worried about Thomas and it's impacting his newly resurrected relationship with Hope. And that's just the tip of the iceberg.

For the week of July 24-28, we're expecting even more drama on The Bold and the Beautiful as Liam continues to struggle with his collapsing marriage. Finn being distracted isn't helping Steffy, who is still reeling from Liam's advances toward her in Rome and after they returned home. And then there's villainous Shelia, who is a wildcard in all of this.

Here's what's coming to The Bold and the Beautiful for the week of July 24 to July 28:

Monday, July 24: "Chaos ensues in the aftermath of Sheila's hearing."

Tuesday, July 25: "Ridge learns of a shocking development; Wyatt encourages Liam to avoid jumping to conclusions."

Wednesday, July 26: "Liam takes matters into his own hands; Deacon has a secret reunion with someone from his past."

Thursday, July 27: "Ridge vows to protect his children; Steffy struggles with Finn's secret."

Friday, July 28: "Steffy and Finn's day at the beach takes an unexpected turn; Liam puts everything on the line."

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS and the following day on Paramount Plus. Check your local listings to see when it comes on where you are.