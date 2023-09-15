The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: week of September 18 to September 22

It's going to be a busy week on The Bold and the Beautiful as Eric and Ridge keep working on their fashion lines and Hope and Thomas keep working on stoking their passion for each other. Here's are The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the week of September 18 to September 22.

Douglas is back! If you need a refresher on Douglas Forrester (played by Henry Joseph Samiri), here's a great guide to Douglas' impressively leafy family tree from She Knows. ("Leafy" is a metaphor for absolutely nuts, by the way) Looks like Douglas is hoping that Hope (Annika Noelle) makes a decision that brings them all back together again. From the mouths of babes, right?

Eric (John McCook) and Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) are continuing their work, planning on hashing out their father-son rivalry on the runway with RJ (Joshua Hoffman) stuck in the middle.

And it looks like things are coming to a head for Finn (Tanner Novlan), who hasn't given up on his marriage or his family. He needs to put an end to this madness with Sheila (Kimberlin Brown) once and for all, or risk losing everything. But will anything be able to keep Sheila away forever? It won't be easy, but if he wants his family back he's going to have to find a way.

Take a look at what's happening on The Bold and the Beautiful for the week of September 18 to September 22, courtesy of Soap Opera News:

Monday, September 18

"Eric takes a stand when Carter voices reservations. Brooke finds Hope with Thomas in the office."

Tuesday, September 19

"Katie and Donna choose a side before arguing it with Brooke. Douglas makes a heartfelt plea for Hope."

Wednesday, September 20

"Li advises Finn to get rid of Sheila once and for all. Deacon and Sheila panic when Hope arrives unannounced. Thomas is moved by Douglas’s desire for their family to be reunited."

Thursday, September 21

"Separately, Finn and Sheila make a decision about the other. Douglas delivers a romantic surprise."

Friday, September 22

"Deacon and Sheila’s love affair takes an unexpected turn. Hope revels in Thomas’s love and affection."