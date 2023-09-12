The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Will Brooke keep RJ and Eric's SECRET?

RJ is enjoying all of the time he’s spending with his grandfather on The Bold and the Beautiful while Thomas is thinking about his half-brother’s role in the family. But when Brooke stumbles upon a big secret, can she be trusted to keep it?

RJ (Joshua Hoffman) is busy sketching under Eric’s (John McCook) watchful eye. Eric appreciates that RJ is taking initiative, trying new things. He’s a Forrester, after all. “Design is in your blood,” Eric tells him. Eric’s living room is filled with designs. He knows this is going to be his grand finale, and he looks forward to learning from his grandson just as he knows he can teach his grandson a few things.

Meanwhile, Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) and Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) are making out in Eric’s old office. She calls their romance “destiny.” She wishes everyone could have their magic. Ridge asks about Hope and Liam, but Brooke points out that Hope made her decisions and has to live with them. Ridge knows that Hope, Thomas and Liam will figure things out.

Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor) is at his desk when Thomas (Matthew Atkinson) comes in with coffee. Carter is still working on contracts and he blames Thomas for all of this stress because Thomas’ designs are doing so well. Carter tells him how proud they all are of him, especially Ridge. It means a lot for Thomas to hear that, and he’s glad that Ridge knows has put in so much work. When Carter mentions RJ, though, his eyes darken.

Ridge comments that they haven’t seen RJ lately. Brooke says she doesn’t see him very often and Ridge attributes it to a potential woman in his life.

Eric gives RJ some advice that opens up his sketch and makes it “sing.” Donna (Jennifer Gareis) arrives and tells Eric how happy she is to see him in his element. He gives the credit to his grandson.

Thomas tells Carter that he and RJ have a good relationship, which makes Carter happy. Thomas says all Forresters stick together.

Ridge tells Brooke that RJ could be the best designer in the family but he’s never shown any interest in the family business. Brooke suggests that Eric would make a great mentor for RJ, but Ridge says Eric is in a strange place in his life. He asks Brooke to talk to Donna about Eric working too hard.

Matthew Atkinson in The Bold and the Beautiful. (Image credit: CBS)

Donna says their living room looks like a design studio and she loves how much creativity is happening in their house. Donna ordered all of the supplies with the company’s new intern, assuring Eric that she can be trusted. Eric calls Donna his muse while RJ smiles. Donna asks him to save some fire for her later.

Carter thanks Thomas for the coffee. Thomas settles back in at his desk and Carter asks if RJ has ever asked him about getting into design. Thomas mentioned it to him, but he doesn’t think RJ is interested at all. Carter wonders what will happen when Eric steps down and Thomas thinks Eric would be happy knowing his family is in charge.

Ridge says that Eric should be out enjoying his time. Brooke was already going to Donna’s house so she’ll mention it to her.

Eric plays the piano, which is covered by fabrics, while RJ sketches. Donna brings them some snacks. Eric says his therapist says that playing the piano is good for him. Donna says that Prince Albert called and would like to work with them, but Eric says they don’t have time for that, even though she would look amazing in the new designs. Eric wants it all to be a surprise for everyone in the world, especially Ridge. He wants everyone to see the collection he designed with his grandson.

Ridge is in his office when Thomas comes in. Thomas takes a look at what Ridge is working on and calls it “beautiful.” He thinks it’s stunning. Thomas wants to express his gratitude for being allowed to return to work there, and he tells his father about the conversation he had with Carter about RJ. For now, though, Ridge wants to focus on Thomas. Thomas expresses that he’d love to collaborate with Ridge, which thrills Ridge. Ridge confides in Thomas that all he wants is for his father to enjoy his time. This gives Thomas pause.

Eric finishes off a design that was inspired by the piano. They’re deep in their designing when Brooke walks in. She’s thrilled that RJ is designing. Eric says they’re designing together. Brooke says Ridge will be thrilled, but Eric says they want privacy because they’re designing a new line and no one will stop them. “No one’s gonna stop me. Not even Ridge,” he says.

Joshua Hoffman in The Bold and the Beautiful. (Image credit: CBS)

Summer might be ending, but this is the second big secret Brooke has stumbled upon this summer. The first one was coming across Hope (Annika Noelle) and Thomas in bed when she went to speak with Thomas. She quickly told Ridge what happened, and this created some tension between Hope and Ridge because Ridge had to protect his son and his soon-to-be-wife.

Now she’s come across another secret — and let’s not forget that she literally walked in on this one, too, because evidently no one rings doorbells in this family.

Eric had just finished telling Donna and RJ how he’s looking forward to keeping this collection a secret until he’s ready to launch it. Now that Brooke knows about it, though, it puts the element of surprise in jeopardy.

Brooke is in a very difficult situation. She’s thrilled to see her son designing and no doubt wants to support him. But Eric has made it clear that he doesn’t want Ridge to know about it. So what does she do?

Based on her recent history, especially involving her children, we know Brooke is very protective and will go to great lengths to help them. However, she’s also engaged to Ridge and as RJ’s father — and as Eric’s son — she might make the case that Ridge deserves to know what’s going on.

We’re willing to bet that this is one secret Brooke won’t be able to keep, and it could have lasting repercussions as Eric tries to roll out his legacy line without interference from Ridge.