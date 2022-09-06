The Capture fans have wild theory about Isaac after hotel shock

The Capture fans are convinced something shady is going on with Isaac Turner (Paapa Essiedu) after a shocking twist saw a doppelganger showing up to his hotel room door.

It's been a wild ride for fans as The Capture season 2 continues to deliver shocks, following the unexpected death of DS Patrick Flynn. In the last episode, we saw the fan favorite shot dead in hospital, preventing him from potentially being the sole witness to a crime.

Things have gotten even spookier too, as Isaac received a mysterious phone call while he's alone in a hotel room, only to find there's a person who looks exactly like him standing outside his door, if the intercom is anything to go by.

The episode ends before Isaac can open the door to reveal the perpetrator, who revealed they were involved in the deep fake social media footage of Isaac. In the footage, we saw a version of him agreeing to a paternity test and interview on BBC Breakfast in an attempt to further damage his reputation.

In addition to this, doctored images of Isaac with his alleged mistress were published and caused a rift between him and his wife, but despite all the controversies his approval rating is actually rising and the paternity test was negative, but unfortunately for Isaac it looks like he's not out of the woods yet.

However, fans of The Capture are growing suspicious of Isaac and many are convinced he's bluffing and is somehow involved in the deep fake scandal, including the disastrous Newsnight interview that apparently wasn't him.

Taking to Twitter, people have shared their theories that Isaac is somehow involved in all this, but it still doesn't answer who's behind the door...

Is Isaac playing a double bluff? Perhaps he's involved and really recorded that interview earlier. #TheCaptureSeptember 4, 2022 See more

Isaac is unravelling. I like to think he is the victim here, but maybe it is a double double bluff and he is a higher force🤔 This is a bit bonkers #TheCaptureSeptember 5, 2022 See more

The twist would be if Isaac really was somehow involved in that interview. #theCaptureAugust 29, 2022 See more

So the interview is genuine and he'll speak freely and that'll be his downfall, it's a trap. #TheCaptureSeptember 5, 2022 See more

Right now, The Capture is full of mystery and with deep fake footage so convincing to look at, it's no wonder fans are beginning to question characters and what they're really up to. Is Isaac innocent, or has he been playing us the whole time?

With only two more episodes to go, we'll have to wait patiently to find out the truth about what's going on, and hopefully uncover who's behind this deep fake setup and why they've done it.

The Capture continues on Monday, September 12 at 9pm on BBC1. Episodes are also available on BBC iPlayer.