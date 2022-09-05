The Capture fans 'stressed' after brutal twist

DCI Rachel Carey was in for a shock when a certain character was killed off...

The Capture continued on BBC1 and fans were left stunned after a shocking death took place in a hospital that was supposedly under 24-hour surveillance.

In the hugely anticipated second season, a Chinese national was killed in his hotel and according to CCTV no one was around at the time of the murder, but fans of the series know fine well that things can be manipulated and nothing is as it seems.

However, there was one in-person witness to the crime, DS Patrick Flynn (Cavan Clerkin) who was shot in the first episode and left in a critical condition, but he seemed to be the only lead who might know something about what happened on that fateful night.

But things didn't quite go according to plan for those involved in the investigation, as the criminals found him in hospital and shot him dead, silencing him for good and creating a serious roadblock for DCI Rachel Carey (Holliday Grainger).

The Capture season 2 seems to have dialled up the tension even more, and fans were floored by Flynn's shocking death, with many saying they were "stressed" about what was going on, while others said it was "cruel" to kill off Patrick.

This is a lot of stress to be dealing with on a Sunday night 🫣 #TheCaptureSeptember 4, 2022 See more

Nooo not DS Flynn #TheCaptureAugust 28, 2022 See more

Gripping drama but so cruel to kill Patrick off when we thought he was safe. (well I did) 😢#TheCaptureSeptember 4, 2022 See more

Patrick is the best character in #TheCapture and I can't believe what they did to him 🤬August 29, 2022 See more

This show is too much for a Sunday night 🤯 #TheCaptureSeptember 4, 2022 See more

Patrick Flynn had been a fan favourite since the first season of The Capture, so the series will no doubt feel very different without him and now DCI Rachel Carey will need to come to terms with his death whilst also attempting to track down the assailants. But in a world of deepfakes that are seemingly all around us, that's no easy task.

In an interview with What to Watch, lead star Holliday Grainger told us about why fans should feel just as uneasy this time around. She said: "The themes of surveillance and CCTV and the police from the first season were so timely, but then season two focuses on big business and the bigger power players that we are all concerned about.

"And also the surveillance is no longer focused on CCTV. It's about the tech that's in our homes, so it's even closer!"

The Capture continues on BBC1 on Monday, September 5 at 9pm with episodes also available on BBC iPlayer.