The 'Coming 2 America' trailer shows you can go home again

One of the greatest movies of the 1980s — and part of a long line of great movies from that decide — is, of course, Coming to America. And today we have the full trailer for the long-awaited sequel, Coming 2 America, on Amazon Prime Video.

Eddie Murphy. Arsenio Hall. (And Eddie Murphy and Arsenio Hall a few additional times, too.) Plus James Earl Jones reprising his role as King Jaffee Joffer of Zamunda.

In the 1988 movies, Prince Akeem (Murphy) took his friend Semmi (Hall) along to America to find a wife. And so he left the comforts of his kingdom in Africa to set up shop in ... Queens.

This time around, Akeem, on the cusp of becoming king of Zamunda, and Semmi head back to New York after learning that Akeem has a son.

The Akeem & Semmi Show should be funny enough, just as it was the first time around. But all of us of a certain age will be watching Coming 2 America for the host of secondary characters that Murphy and Hall play, including the old men at the barber shop (who must be around 300 years old by now).

Also staring in Coming 2 America are Jermaine Fowler, Leslie Jones, Tracy Morgan, KiKi Layne, Shari Headley, Wesley Snipes, John Amos, Teyana Taylor, Vanessa Bell Calloway, Paul Bates, Nomzamo Mbatha, and Bella Murphy.

Coming 2 America will premiere on March 5, 2021. It'll be free on Amazon Prime Video with a subscription to Amazon Prime.