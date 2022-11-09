The Crown fans conflicted by 'too hot' Dominic West as Prince Charles

By Claire Crick
published

The Crown is back with a new season, but fans are all complaining about 'handsome' Dominic West being cast as Prince Charles.

The Crown season 5
Dominic West playing Prince Charles in The Crown has got fans talking. (Image credit: Netflix)

The highly anticipated new season of The Crown has landed on Netflix, and one thing in particular has got fans talking... and that's Dominic West's new role as Prince Charles. 

All ten episodes of The Crown season 5 are now streaming on Netflix for fans to binge at their leisure, but already viewers are saying they're not sure about Dominic West being cast as the new Prince Charles, simply because they think he is too good-looking for the role. 

Dominic West and Elizabeth Debicki in The Crown

Dominic West and Elizabeth Debicki as the Prince and Princess of Wales in The Crown.  (Image credit: Keith Bernstein/Netflix)

Episode one of the new season sees the Prince and Princess of Wales depart to Italy on their "second honeymoon" in an effort by Charles's team to convince the public that their marriage is back on track. But as the cracks continue to show in the royal couple's rocky marriage, fans have been distracted by Dominic's apparent charm and charisma as the future King.

Many fans have taken to social media to share their views, with one saying: "Dominic West is too hot to be Charles," while another added: "Dominic West is too handsome to be portraying Prince Charles in The Crown"... 

As well as Dominic replacing Josh O'Connor, who starred in seasons 3 and 4 as Prince Charles, the new series also sees Imelda Staunton taking over from Olivia Colman in the lead role of Queen Elizabeth II. 

Elizabeth Debicki plays Princess Diana after Emma Corrin played the role last season, and Olivia Williams appears as Camilla Parker Bowles.

Jonathan Pryce has taken on the role of Duke of Edinburgh after Matt Smith and Tobias Menzies wowed fans with their performances, and Lesley Manville plays the role of Princess Margaret following on from Vanessa Kirby and Helena Bonham Carter. 

You can stream all five seasons of The Crown on Netflix now. 

Claire Crick
Claire Crick
Assistant Managing Editor at What To Watch

Claire is Assistant Managing Editor at What To Watch and has been a journalist for over 15 years, writing about everything from soaps and TV to beauty, entertainment, and even the Royal Family. After starting her career at a soap magazine, she ended up staying for 13 years, and over that time she’s pulled pints in the Rovers Return, sung karaoke in the Emmerdale village hall, taken a stroll around Albert Square, and visited Summer Bay Surf Club in sunny Australia. 


After learning some tricks of the trade at websites Digital Spy, Entertainment Daily, and Woman & Home, Claire landed a role at What’s On TV and whattowatch.com writing about all things TV and film, with a particular love for Aussie soaps, Strictly Come Dancing and Bake Off


She’s interviewed everyone from June Brown — AKA Dot Cotton — to Michelle Keegan, swapped cooking tips with baking legend Mary Berry backstage at the NTAs, and danced the night away with soap stars at countless awards bashes. There’s not a lot she doesn’t know about soaps and TV and can be very handy when a soapy question comes up in a pub quiz! 


As well as all things soap-related, Claire also loves running, spa breaks, days out with her kids, and getting lost in a good book. 