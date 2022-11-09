The Crown fans conflicted by 'too hot' Dominic West as Prince Charles

Dominic West playing Prince Charles in The Crown has got fans talking.

The highly anticipated new season of The Crown has landed on Netflix, and one thing in particular has got fans talking... and that's Dominic West's new role as Prince Charles.

All ten episodes of The Crown season 5 are now streaming on Netflix for fans to binge at their leisure, but already viewers are saying they're not sure about Dominic West being cast as the new Prince Charles, simply because they think he is too good-looking for the role.

Dominic West and Elizabeth Debicki as the Prince and Princess of Wales in The Crown. (Image credit: Keith Bernstein/Netflix)

Episode one of the new season sees the Prince and Princess of Wales depart to Italy on their "second honeymoon" in an effort by Charles's team to convince the public that their marriage is back on track. But as the cracks continue to show in the royal couple's rocky marriage, fans have been distracted by Dominic's apparent charm and charisma as the future King.

Many fans have taken to social media to share their views, with one saying: "Dominic West is too hot to be Charles," while another added: "Dominic West is too handsome to be portraying Prince Charles in The Crown"...

Dominic West is too hot to be Charles #TheCrown #season5

My Mum when catching a glimpse of Dominic West in #TheCrown "he's too good looking to play Charles" 😂

Dominic West is too handsome to be portraying Prince Charles in The Crown. #TheCrownIsaDocumentary

Dominic West is way too charismatic to play Prince Charles. #TheCrown #TheCrown5

As well as Dominic replacing Josh O'Connor, who starred in seasons 3 and 4 as Prince Charles, the new series also sees Imelda Staunton taking over from Olivia Colman in the lead role of Queen Elizabeth II.

Elizabeth Debicki plays Princess Diana after Emma Corrin played the role last season, and Olivia Williams appears as Camilla Parker Bowles.

Jonathan Pryce has taken on the role of Duke of Edinburgh after Matt Smith and Tobias Menzies wowed fans with their performances, and Lesley Manville plays the role of Princess Margaret following on from Vanessa Kirby and Helena Bonham Carter.

You can stream all five seasons of The Crown on Netflix now.