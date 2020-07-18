The Dog House on HBO Max is exactly the show we need right now

It's not that there's nothing else on TV and streaming this week. There is. And you should watch all the things. But come Thursday, July 23, you absolutely must watch The Dog House: UK on HBO Max. Your soul depends on it.

OK, maybe that's just a bit much. But let's face it — everybody is going to through a lot these days. Dogs make it better. Doesn't matter if you're a cat person, or a snake person, or one of those weird chinchilla people. (We love you, but c'mon.)

The gist is that the British Dog Rescue Centre doesn't just help pair you with a dog you think you like. It pairs you with your perfect dog. The dog that's right for you.

Watch that trailer again. Now wipe away the tears from your face. (It's OK. It got us, too.)

Here's how HBO Max puts it:

"Finding forever homes for rejected dogs isn’t easy — but that’s exactly what the staff of Wood Green do every day. Set inside a rural British animal rescue center known for its commitment to matching homeless dogs with eager owners, The Dog House: UK captures the joy and complexity of the human-dog “dating” experience. Each episode introduces tearful tales of abandoned dogs, while also touching on relatable backstories of families, couples, and singletons all hoping their lives will be changed by a new four-legged friend. It’s up to the center’s dedicated staff to match pet with potential new owner — and to arrange an all-important first date that will determine if the adorable pups and hopeful humans have that fated connection."

The entire eight-episode season lands on HBO Max on July 23. You know where we'll be.