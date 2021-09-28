‘The Harder They Fall’ trailer sees Idris Elba, Regina King saddle up for western

Regina King as Trudy Smith, Idris Elba as Rufus Buck, and LaKeith Stanfield as Cherokee Bill in 'The Harder They Fall' on Netflix.

Lil Nas X was clearly on to something when he blended hip-hop with western themes with “Old Town Road,” as the latest trailer for Netflix’s The Harder They Fall previews the highly anticipated western and features a new track from Jay-Z and Kid Cudi to incredible results.

The Harder They Fall is a star-studded western featuring Idris Elba, Regina King, Jonathan Majors, Zazie Beetz, LaKeith Stanfield, Edi Gathegi, Delroy Lindo and RJ Cyler, from writer/director Jeymes Samuel. The plot of the film revolves around the collision course that Nat Love (Majors) is on with his enemy Rufus Buck (Idris Elba) after the latter escapes from prison and reunites with his gang and the former is looking for revenge.

The trailer (the second Netflix has released for the film ) makes the film look like an absolute blast. Seeing the likes of Elba, King, Majors, Stanfield, Lindo and the rest of the cast done up as cowboys and ready for a shootout is awesome. This film has all the makings to be one of the biggest drawers of eyeballs on Netflix as soon as it drops.

Before it premieres on Netflix, however, The Harder They Fall will get an exclusive premiere in theaters on Oct. 22 that will last about two weeks. Then, on Nov. 3, the film will have its streaming debut on Netflix.

Get excited for The Harder They Fall by watching the trailer below.

Director Jeymes Samuel is also known by his musician stage name, Bullits. But clearly he has a passion for westerns. Prior to The Harder They Fall, he made another western in 2013 called They Die by Dawn. The movie starred Rosario Dawson, Giancarlo Esposito, Kelly Hu, Jesse Williams and the late Michael K. Wiliams. In fact, the two films are likely spiritually connected at least, as Michael K. Williams’ character in the film is also called Nat Love; Beetz’s The Harder They Fall character Stagecoach Mary is also in They Die by Dawn.

If you want to check out Samuel’s first directorial effort, it looks like it is available to watch on YouTube .

As for his upcoming film, you can head check your local listings come Oct. 22 to see if The Harder They Fall is playing in a movie theater near you. If you wait for it to show up on Netflix, you will need to have a subscription to the streaming service to watch. Netflix’s standard subscription package starts at $13.99 per month.