'The Harder They Fall' features more awesomeness than one gang should have

It's tough to watch the new teaser trailer for The Harder They Fall on Netflix and not get excited. Regina King. Delroy Lindo. Jonathan Majors. Idris Elba. And that's just bare scratching the surface of this Jeymes Samuel-directed Western. (And, by the way, Jay-Z is a producer.)

Then you remember that it's not out yet, and we're going to have to wait a bit.

Oh, bother.

Regardless, the trailer feels like a mashup of Guy Ritchie and Spike Lee and Quentin Tarantino (again, just for starters), and the resulting 2 minutes and 23 seconds are as frantic and frenetic as they could possibly be.

Here's the full line from Netflix:

When outlaw Nat Love (Jonathan Majors) discovers that his enemy Rufus Buck (Idris Elba) is being released from prison he rounds up his gang to track Rufus down and seek revenge. Those riding with him in this assured, righteously new school Western include his former love Stagecoach Mary (Zazie Beetz), his right and left hand men — hot-tempered Bill Pickett (Edi Gathegi) and fast drawing Jim Beckwourth (R.J. Cyler)—and a surprising adversary-turned-ally. Rufus Buck has his own fearsome crew, including “Treacherous” Trudy Smith (Regina King) and Cherokee Bill (LaKeith Stanfield), and they are not a group that knows how to lose.

You also can't help but be harkened back to recent works of King and Majors on HBO — the Watchmen series for the former, and Lovecraft Country for the latter. And we'll toss in Da 5 Bloods for Lindo.

In addition to everyone noted above, The Harder They Fall also features Zazie Beetz, LaKeith Stanfield, Danielle Deadwyler, Edi Gathegi, R.J. Cyler, Damon Wayans Jr., and Deon Cole.