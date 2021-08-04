'The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard' hits shelves August 17

Remember that time we talked about the fact that you don't own things that you "buy" from Amazon or other digital platforms? Nothing's changed there! That means that if you want to actually own the art you purchase, you've gotta stick with physical releases. And, if you loved The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard, you're in luck!

The sequel to the wildly funny The Hitman's Bodyguard will hit the proverbial (and literal) shelves on August 17th, 2021. The 4K Ultra HD Combo Pack, Blu-ray Combo Pack, and DVD options will all drop on the same day, featuring price tags of $42.99, $39.99, and $29.96, respectively.

The physical releases all feature a host of behind-the-scenes goodies, all outlined below.

“Ryan, Sam, Salma: One F’d Up Family” Featurette

“Gone Soft: The New Michael Bryce” Featurette

“ The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard : #stuntlife” Featurette

: #stuntlife” Featurette “On the Set of The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard ” Featurette

” Featurette Gag Reel

Theatrical Trailers

What did your critic(s) have to say about 'The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard'?

Though Leigh Monson wasn't wild about The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard, they had the below to say about the film.

"The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard does indeed serve its purpose as mindless summer popcorn fare. It’s a decent enough escape from summer heat into the air conditioning of a cinema, or, perhaps more fittingly, destined to be background noise as it fills time on your favorite cable network. It’s entirely watchable and occasionally gets a good laugh."

In that respect, if you're just looking for some laughs, you're probably going to have a solid time with The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard. Ryan Reynolds and Samuel L. Jackson are a constantly funny pairing, and Salma Hayek's comedy chops aren't anything to sneeze at, either!