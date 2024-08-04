The Jetty fans are ALL saying the same things about this aspect of the BBC show

The Jetty is the new drama starring Jenna Coleman that has everyone talking, with many praising the gripping drama, while others have some issues with aspects of the show.

The new BBC show launched on 15th July 2024 and airs on BBC One, already drawing in a high number of viewers intrigued by the premise. The plot revolves around Ember Manning, who is investigating the link between a historic missing persons case and a local sex offender.

However, some fans have taken to social media to express criticism over this aspect of the show.

One fan wrote on X (previously Twitter), 'Finished The Jetty (BBC) and, god, the dialogue. Characters speaking in bogus aphorisms, uttered with incredible earnestness and reacted to by other characters as if an earth-shattering new insight has been discovered. The sort of tosh that happens when someone thinks...'

Finished The Jetty (BBC) and, god, the dialogue. Characters speaking in bogus aphorisms, uttered with incredible earnestness and reacted to by other characters as if an earth-shattering new insight has been discovered. The sort of tosh that happens when someone thinks, “August 2, 2024

Before continuing, '…I’m no mere writer. I’m not one of those soap types. I’ve got important points to make. I’m a cut above,” and then doesn’t have the talent to support those ambitions. It was one huge, gut-twisting cringe per sentence by ep4. No one speaks in the precious, self-conscious way.'

(Image credit: BBC/Firebird Pictures)

And then writing, '...that these people routinely spoke to each other. And having groaned when an ep3 character used “modelling” in lieu of “setting an example”, I could hardly believe it when another character, entirely unrelated to the first, did exactly the same thing in ep4.'

And then continued, 'That's when I realised - "ah - we're hearing the writer. All these characters are the writer." And talk about pretentious. Does anyone really think it's more sophisticated to say "igniting a candle" rather than "lighting a candle"? These characters certainly did.'

Get the What to Watch Newsletter The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Struggling with the way characters use magazine-speak in The Jetty (BBC). Someone’s grandma just talked about “modelling bravery”.August 1, 2024

The fan had previously written, 'Struggling with the way characters use magazine-speak in The Jetty (BBC). Someone’s grandma just talked about “modelling bravery”.'

Before continuing, 'I’m almost certain these characters would talk about “setting an example”. I just can’t buy them calling it “modelling”. That’s wanky writer-speak not real-person speak.'

While another said, 'The Jetty. Amateurs day out BBC scriptwriters are c**p. Two detectives go to a house, introduce themselvs by name but don't show their ID cards. What a load of b*****s.'

The Jetty. Amateurs day out BBC scriptwriters are crap. Two detectives go to a house, introduce themselvs by name but don't show their ID cards¬ What a load of bolocks.July 26, 2024

Other viewers of The Jetty were full of praise for the Jenna Coleman show. 'I don’t know what to say other than wow,' wrote another fan.

'I binge-watched ‘The Jetty’ and it was absolutely brilliant. Jenna Coleman, you are a star and an incredible actress, such a captivating performance and a plot that keeps you on the edge of your seat!'

I don’t know what to say other than wow. I binge watched ‘The Jetty’ and it was absolutely brilliant. Jenna Coleman you are a star and an incredible actress, such a captivating performance and a plot that keeps you on the edge of your seat!Spoilers, my favourite scene below! pic.twitter.com/BHa7SimUFxAugust 3, 2024

While another said, 'The Jetty on BBC is really good - very Harlan Coben vibes plus Jenna Coleman is absolute baddie in it.'

The jetty on BBC is really good - very Harlan Coben vibes plus Jenna Coleman is absolute baddie in it 🥰July 26, 2024

The Jetty airs on BBC One and is available on BBC iPlayer.