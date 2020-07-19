'The Last Dance' is now available on Netflix

"The Last Dance" — the documentary on Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls — is now available on Netflix.

If you missed The Last Dance during its initial run on ESPN, it's now available on Netflix. The five-part series looks back at the NBA legend — mere "Hall of Famer" doesn't really do him justice — and the Chicago Bulls of the 1990s, with loads of unaired footage from the 1997-98 NBA season, which would be Jordan's last with the team.

That final season also marked a number of incredible feats. It was the Bulls' third-straight NBA title. It was the Bulls' second three-peat with Jordan and coach Phil Jackson — the duo teamed up for titles in 1991, '92 and '93, as well.

You can't say enough about the dominance of Jordan and the Bulls. And that goes for Jordan, too. The Last Dance doesn't necessarily tell us things we didn't already know — that Jordan could be (putting things extremely mildly) a demanding teammate. He could be course and crass — things that didn't always come across at the time given all the fan-friendly commercials he was in.

But damned if he didn't get results.

It's a remarkable look back at Jordan and his 13 seasons with the Bulls (he'd go on to play two more with the Washington Wizards) that saw him reach the playoffs every single year. That's means he won a title nearly half of his career with the Bulls.

He led the league in scoring for a record 10 seasons — seven in a row. He won five regular-season MVP awards. He won six NBA Finals MBP awards, and three all-star game MVPs.

None have done better. It's quite possible no one else ever will.

And as you'll see in The Last Dance, it's also possible you'll not see another player quite so complicated.