The Marvel portion of the Disney Investor Day was absolutely packed

Alright, here it is. The moment you’ve been waiting for: the expansion and future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. We know it’s been a little weird without any Marvel releases in 2020, but we’ve got Disney+ now. You’re still never going to see an MCU film give up its theatrical money on a Disney+ release, but we can continue the universe without feature films! Here’s what’s ahead for the ‘verse.

Wanda Vision: we know about this one, but they’re confirming the release date of January 15. Plus, there’s a new trailer that we’ll add in here once we get the embed code!

Falcon and the Winter Soldier: This will be headed our way in March of 2022. We got the first look at this too. Trailer incoming!

America Chavez will be in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness !

! Black Widow : May 7th 2021 in theaters only!

: May 7th 2021 in theaters only! LOKI: Is in the center of his own crime thriller. Don’t worry, he’s confused too. The anti-hero will be forced to be a little more hero-y as he finds himself as the protagonist in his own series. Owen Wilson is also there. It looks great. Trailer incoming.

What If?: Peggy Carter as Captain Britain. Other stuff happens, but that’s what matters most. Ok, fine. T’Challa also becomes Star-Lord. In case you haven’t caught on, What If? is if all the weird stuff folks wrote about in fanfiction became an actual series. And it looks great.

Peggy Carter as Captain Britain. Other stuff happens, but that’s what matters most. Ok, fine. T’Challa also becomes Star-Lord. In case you haven’t caught on, is if all the weird stuff folks wrote about in fanfiction became an actual series. And it looks great. Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings : has finished production! Will release July 9th 2021.

: has finished production! Will release July 9th 2021. Ms. Marvel: No real news on this, except for the below bullet.

No real news on this, except for the below bullet. Captain Marvel 2 : Ms. Marvel will be in Captain Marvel 2 !

: Ms. Marvel will be in ! The Eternals: Theatrical release in November 2021.

Theatrical release in November 2021. Hawkeye: Will be out on Disney+ later next year. They confirmed Steinfeld, which we all knew.

Will be out on Disney+ later next year. They confirmed Steinfeld, which we all knew. She-Hulk: Is still happening. Tatiana Maslaney was confirmed, obviously. Tim Roth is returning as Abomination. Oh, and Mark Ruffalo is coming to play.

Is still happening. Tatiana Maslaney was confirmed, obviously. Tim Roth is returning as Abomination. Oh, and Mark Ruffalo is coming to play. Moon Knight: No new news.

No new news. Secret Invasion: Nick Fury and Talos return for a huge crossover comic event on Disney+.

Nick Fury and Talos return for a huge crossover comic event on Disney+. Ironheart: Riri Williams is comin! Dominque Thorne will play Riri.

Riri Williams is comin! Dominque Thorne will play Riri. Armor Wars: Tony Stark created a monster – his tech falls into the wrong hands. The series will star Don Cheadle as War Machine.

Tony Stark created a monster – his tech falls into the wrong hands. The series will star Don Cheadle as War Machine. The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special: James Gunn will write and direct. It will be shot during production of Guardians of the Galaxy 3. Will come in 2022.

James Gunn will write and direct. It will be shot during production of Will come in 2022. I Am Groot: He’ll be getting some shorts!

He’ll be getting some shorts! Thor: Love and Thunder : Christian Bale confirmed as the villain.

: Christian Bale confirmed as the villain. Blade: No new news.

No new news. Ant-Man and the Wasp Quantum Mania: Title confirmed. Katherine Newton will play Cassie Lang. Jonathan Majors confirmed as Kang the Conquerer.

Title confirmed. Katherine Newton will play Cassie Lang. Jonathan Majors confirmed as Kang the Conquerer. Black Panther: T’Challa will not be re-cast, but we will continue the story of Wakanda.

T’Challa will not be re-cast, but we will continue the story of Wakanda. Fantastic 4: Jon Watts to direct. Marvel’s first family is coming home.

Here's everything we learned at the Disney Investor Day presentation.