The Marvel portion of the Disney Investor Day was absolutely packed

Alright, here it is. The moment you’ve been waiting for: the expansion and future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. We know it’s been a little weird without any Marvel releases in 2020, but we’ve got Disney+ now. You’re still never going to see an MCU film give up its theatrical money on a Disney+ release, but we can continue the universe without feature films! Here’s what’s ahead for the ‘verse.

  • Wanda Vision: we know about this one, but they’re confirming the release date of January 15. Plus, there’s a new trailer that we’ll add in here once we get the embed code!    
  • Falcon and the Winter Soldier: This will be headed our way in March of 2022. We got the first look at this too. Trailer incoming!

  • America Chavez will be in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness!
  • Black Widow: May 7th 2021 in theaters only!
  • LOKI: Is in the center of his own crime thriller. Don’t worry, he’s confused too. The anti-hero will be forced to be a little more hero-y as he finds himself as the protagonist in his own series. Owen Wilson is also there. It looks great. Trailer incoming.
  • What If?: Peggy Carter as Captain Britain. Other stuff happens, but that’s what matters most. Ok, fine. T’Challa also becomes Star-Lord. In case you haven’t caught on, What If? is if all the weird stuff folks wrote about in fanfiction became an actual series. And it looks great.
  • Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings: has finished production! Will release July 9th 2021.
  • Ms. Marvel: No real news on this, except for the below bullet.
  • Captain Marvel 2: Ms. Marvel will be in Captain Marvel 2!
  • The Eternals: Theatrical release in November 2021.
  • Hawkeye: Will be out on Disney+ later next year. They confirmed Steinfeld, which we all knew.
  • She-Hulk: Is still happening. Tatiana Maslaney was confirmed, obviously. Tim Roth is returning as Abomination. Oh, and Mark Ruffalo is coming to play.
  • Moon Knight: No new news.
  • Secret Invasion: Nick Fury and Talos return for a huge crossover comic event on Disney+.
  • Ironheart: Riri Williams is comin! Dominque Thorne will play Riri.
  • Armor Wars: Tony Stark created a monster – his tech falls into the wrong hands. The series will star Don Cheadle as War Machine.
  • The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special: James Gunn will write and direct. It will be shot during production of Guardians of the Galaxy 3. Will come in 2022.
  • I Am Groot: He’ll be getting some shorts! 
  • Thor: Love and Thunder: Christian Bale confirmed as the villain.
  • Blade: No new news.
  • Ant-Man and the Wasp Quantum Mania: Title confirmed. Katherine Newton will play Cassie Lang. Jonathan Majors confirmed as Kang the Conquerer.
  • Black Panther: T’Challa will not be re-cast, but we will continue the story of Wakanda.
  • Fantastic 4: Jon Watts to direct. Marvel’s first family is coming home.

