‘The Matrix Resurrections’ trailer takes us back to down the rabbit hole

The wait is over for the first full trailer for The Matrix Resurrections, the highly anticipated sequel to the action franchise that last graced the big screens back in 2003.

The Matrix Resurrections reunites original trilogy director Lana Wachowski (sister Lily decided not to return for the sequel) with original stars Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss, as well as newcomers Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Jessica Henwick, Christina Ricci, Neil Patrick Harris and Jonathan Groff, among others.

Here’s a brief refresher for you. The original Matrix trilogy followed Keanu Reeves’ Neo, a computer hacker who discovers that his world is not real but rather that he is living in a computer simulation called the Matrix created by machines so they can use humans as batteries. Rescued by a group of humans led by Morpheus (Laurence Fishburne) and Trinity (Carrie-Anne Moss, Neo learns that he is a prophesied savior for the human race that can bend the Matrix in amazing ways. The movies depict Neo and the crew’s fight against the machines, and particularly a rogue program called Agent Smith.

Since the statute of limitations for spoilers on The Matrix have long since passed, the original trilogy ended with Neo sacrificing himself to defeat Agent Smith and save the human race.

There are no official plot details for The Matrix Resurrections as of yet, but what we get from the trailer is that Neo and Trinity are very much alive in the movie, though they at least at first have no memory of one another. Neo (being referred to at first as Thomas Anderson, his previous name in the Matrix) is taking the infamous blue pills on a daily basis until Yahya Abdul-Mateen II’s character, who certainly looks a lot like a young Morpheus, offers him a red pill and back down the rabbit hole we go with big, physics-defying action.

Take a look at the full trailer for The Matrix Resurrections yourself below.

This is the same trailer that Warner Bros. showcased during the CinemaCon convention in Las Vegas back in August.

The Matrix Resurrections is set to have a hybrid release in theaters and on HBO Max come Dec. 22. The film will be available to stream on HBO Max at no additional cost to subscribers (of the $14.99 plan) for one month. The Matrix Resurrections is the last Warner Bros. film that will have a hybrid release on HBO Max, as the studio announced that it will stop the practice in 2022.

As you prepare for the latest adventure in the Matrix, you can rewatch all of the previous Matrix movies online.