The Mole fans blast 'lame' ending of the Netflix reality series

Will and Kesi were two of our finalists... but was one of them The Mole?

*This article contains spoilers for The Mole finale*

The final two episodes of The Mole dropped onto Netflix on October 21 which means only one one thing: We can finally stop asking Who is the Mole?

By the sounds of things, plenty of viewers had already worked out the Mole's identity long before the final episode landed on Netflix, as some viewers weren't overly impressed by the final reveal.

Episode 10 saw the group cut down to the final three contestants: Joi, Kesi and Will. Before they found out who the Mole was, there was one final chance to add money to the pot (and one last chance for the mole to sabotage the team).

The three contestants donned black tie suits and entered a compound, where they had to try and avoid being spotted by drones. They also got to take part in three final tasks, with each allowing them to bring home a cache of $5000 (as long as they escaped with it).

They fumbled the first two tasks, but they at least managed to pick up one extra bag and escape the compound before time ran out. Then, it was down to business; Will, Joi and Kesi had to answer one last quiz and lock in who they thought the mole was. All the contestants from the season were brought back for the final reveal: the Mole was Kesi!

Only Will managed to successfully identify that Kesi was the mole, meaning he walked away from The Mole $101,500 richer. After that, we were treated to a brief montage showing how Kesi tried to sabotage the team at every turn.

It's fair to say that plenty of viewers weren't too surprised with the result. Kesi had been one of the popular guesses from the off, though some viewers have called the reveal very disappointing. One fan tweeted: "The mole finale was so predictable. I was kind of hoping to be surprised, but the mole seriously needs some acting lessons."

Another wrote: "#TheMoleNetflix finale was so lame lol, predictable as HELL I knew the mole from like 6 episodes ago! They did a terrible job and the editing in the episodes was so obvious", and there were plenty more people who weighed in with similar reactions, too.

