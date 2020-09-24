The new Amazon Echo Show 10 will play Netflix

The new Amazon Echo Show 10 is here. New design. New features. And, most important for our purposes, it'll have access to Netflix.

That hasn't always been a given for devices like these, never mind that they have a great little screen for those out-of-the-way places like a kitchen nook. It took what felt like forever for Google to get Netflix on the Google Hub Max — mostly because it's up to Netflix what's able to have native access like this.

Other video services are on board as well, of course, including Amazon Prime Video, Hulu, Tubi and more.

Other features to mention here include the 10.1-inch screen, of course. There's also a 13-megapixel camera for video calls, and it's got a physical shutter switch that allows you to completely block the camera for privacy. (The camera also can be used to remotely monitor your home, if you want.)

And what's really cool? The screen is motorized and will follow your as you move around the kitchen. Cool? Creepy? Both.

The new Echo Show 10 will cost $249 when it's available in the coming weeks.