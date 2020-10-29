The official trailer for 'The Crown' Season 4 shows a British storm brewing

We always knew Season 4 of The Crown would see three extremely strong women butting heads. And with the full official trailer for the next installment, we get our first look at exactly that, with Olivia Coleman as Queen Elizabeth, Gillian Anderson as new Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher, and Emma Corrin as young Lady Diana Spencer.

Here's the full description on the new trailer:

As the 1970s are drawing to a close, Queen Elizabeth (Olivia Colman) and her family find themselves preoccupied with safeguarding the line of succession by securing an appropriate bride for Prince Charles (Josh O’Connor), who is still unmarried at 30. As the nation begins to feel the impact of divisive policies introduced by Britain's first female Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher (Gillian Anderson), tensions arise between her and the Queen which only grow worse as Thatcher leads the country into the Falklands War, generating conflict within the Commonwealth. While Charles’ romance with a young Lady Diana Spencer (Emma Corrin) provides a much-needed fairytale to unite the British people, behind closed doors, the Royal family is becoming increasingly divided.

Lady Diana, of course, eventually is going to become Princess Diana. And then later will lose that title, and ultimately her life. (If that's a spoiler for you in 2020, sorry. Crack a textbook.)

Thatcher brought her own sort of energy and style to British government. She was appointed in May 1979 following the death of Anthony Eden and served nearly eight years, until December 29, 1986. She was succeeded by John Major. Thatcher died in April 2013.

As art imitates life, The Crown has three extremely strong women — two of whom are well known on screen at this point — playing the triad. Coleman is a four-time BAFTA winner (three TV, one film), a three-time Golden Globe winner (including 2020 for The Crown), and has been nominated for three Primetime Emmy Awards and one International Emmy Award. She's also won a SAG Award for The Crown and was nominated three other times.

Anderson, of course, gained notoriety in the 1990s as Scully on The X-Files and also currently stars in Sex Education on Netflix. She's won a Golden Globe, SAG Award, and Primetime Emmy for The X-Files.

Season 4 of The Crown premieres on Netflix on Nov. 15.