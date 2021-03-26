The Suicide Squad trailer: The bad guys are back for more

They're back. Well, most of them, anyway. We've got the first trailer for The Suicide Squad — the follow-up to 2016's Suicide Squad. (The "The" is doing a lot of work here).

Some of your old favorites are back. Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn. Jai Courtney as Captain Boomerang. Viola Davis as Amanda Walker. (Some of your old favorites also are not back.) New this time around? Idris Elba as Bloodsport. John Cena as Peacemaker. Michael Rooker as Savant. Sean Gunn as Weasel. Peter Capaldi as Thinker.

We could go on. (And it's more than a little fun to think of all the actors doing crossover work from other superhero worlds.)

The drill is the same this time around. Complete the mission — and survive — and these ultra bad boys and girls get 10 years off their sentence.

Look for The Suicide Squad to hit HBO Max as it also hits theaters on Aug. 6, 2021.

The red-band trailer is below.