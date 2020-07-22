The Weather Channel's Local Now app is now available on Vizio TVs

The Local Now weather and info channel — powered by The Weather Channel — is now available on Vizio televisions.

Vizio and The Weather Channel today announced that the latter's free streaming service, Local Now, is now available on the build-in Vizio SmartCast service. That means you can get all the weather information you need (and from a service you trust) without having to use any other streaming hardware. It's available for free, on your Vizio television.

Even though The Weather Channel is available on just a few streaming services, it's what powers Local Now, which also includes localized information on current events, lifestyle, sports, business and traffic. Local Now's partners include Reuters, the Associated Press, Tribune Content Agency, Yelp, Cheddar and more.

“VIZIO is dedicated to delivering endless entertainment options to users and is continually adding free and premium content to VIZIO SmartCast,” said Katherine Pond, Vice President of Business Development for VIZIO. “With the Local Now app, users can easily enjoy real-time, local news, weather, traffic, sports, and lifestyle content with no subscription or additional fees.”

Local Now said it will continue to expand on other platforms as well as grow its editorial initiatives.

“With increasing consumption on smart TVs, we are excited about expanding Local Now’s presence, bringing real-time hyper-local content to VIZIO users across the country,” Byron Allen, Founder, Chairman, and CEO of Local Now parent company Allen Media Group, said in a press release. “The Local Now team is working behind the scenes with best-in-class technology brands to meet the consumers where they are, and on the devices of their choice.”

Local Now can be watched today by pressing the Vizio button on your SmartCast remote control.