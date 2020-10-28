How to watch The Weather Channel live online if you don't have cable

The Weather Channel is only available on a handful of streaming services in the United States.

Best answer: You can watch The Weather Channel live on frndly TV, Fubo TV and on three plans from AT&T TV Now.

How to watch The Weather Channel from anywhere

If you've found yourself away from home and unable to check The Weather Channel through your typical means (we've got all the options below) because of geographical limitations, a good VPN may well be what you need.

A virtual private network routes all of your internet traffic through a specific set of servers through specific countries. So you can make it look as if you computer is in the United States even if it's not quite in your usual home location.

The catch? You need a VPN you can trust, because all of your network traffic — encrypted and unencrypted alike — will be running through it. For that, we have been big fans of ExpressVPN.

ExpressVPN is one of the easiest and affordable ways to watch what you want from anywhere you want to watch it. Plus it'll help keep your network traffic away from any prying eyes on public networks. It's also a great way to keep up with The Weather Channel, no matter where you are.View Deal

How to watch The Weather Channel live

It seems crazy, but if you're looking to stream The Weather Channel live online, there only are a few services on which you'll find it — in 2020, no less. And those services are Fubo TV, AT&T TV Now (that's the former DirecTV Now, of course), and the new frndly TV.

Fubo TV has been growing in popularity in good part because of its mix of channels. It's got many of the major networks you want, and it has a wealth of add-ons that will bring you sports you can't find anywhere else. Fubo TV also is the only place in the United States where you'll find any sports streaming in 4K resolution. All that — and dozens of channels in the lower-priced tier — for $60 a month. (You'll get a free trial, too, of course.)

AT&T TV Now is a more expensive option to stream The Weather Channel. And it's a much more expensive option, at that. Because you don't get The Weather Channel on AT&T TV Now until you pony up for their $110-a-month "Choice" option. It's also on the $124-a-month "Xtra" plan and the $135-a-month "Ultimate" plan. And if Spanish is your first language, it's also on the AT&T TV Now "Optimo Mas" Spanish-language plan, which is just $86 a month. But otherwise, that's it.

Frndly TV is relatively new and is the brainchild of a former Sling TV executive. It only features a dozen live channels — but one of those happens to be The Weather Channel. Plans start at just $5.99 a month (you'll save a bit if you choose to pay annually, though), and you'll top out at a standard-definition feed. For HD, you'll pay $7.99 a month, and you'll also get the ability to stream on two devices at once, plus you'll get unlimited DVR, with recordings kept for 30 days.

Right now, those are your only options if you're looking for a way to stream The Weather Channel.

Technically there is one other option, though it's certainly in a bit of a gray area. The Weather Channel has an official channel (think "app," really) on the Roku platform. But you'll need to have a login to a pay TV service to activate it beyond the 10-minute trial. Those services are Dish, C Spire, Spectrum, Sudden Link, Optimum and Mediacom.

Today's best emergency radio deals Reduced Price RunningSnail Solar Crank NOAA... Amazon Prime $45.90 $35.90 View Deal RunningSnail Solar Crank NOAA... Amazon Prime $37.90 View Deal

Watch The Weather Channel with Chromecast or AirPlay

This is one of those gray areas (OK, it's not really a gray area), and maybe it's a little more work than it should be. But whatever.

You can stream a live feed of The Weather Channel's website in a desktop browser, and then use Apple's AirPlay or Google's Chromecast to send that tab over to a TV.

Oh, and a catch — you'll need to have a cable login (from anyone other than Comcast) to sign in first. Maybe you tripped and landed on one and lo and behold, it works. Whatever. We're not going to judge too much.

Streaming alternatives to The Weather Channel

Yeah, it's ridiculous that The Weather Channel isn't everywhere, because it really should be. But that doesn't mean there aren't alternatives.

One such option is Local Now. (For which TWC is a weather provider.) It's not as slick as TWC proper, but it does have the same sort of "Locals on the 8s" thing.

Where to get Local Now? Sling TV has it in both its Orange and Blue plans . There's also an app for Amazon Fire TV. And there's also a Local Now channel on Roku , it's available on Fubo, and also available on YouTube TV. And there are apps for Android and for iOS.