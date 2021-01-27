Philo adds AccuWeather to its $20 channel lineup

Philo — the $20-a-month streaming service that includes more than five dozen channels — today announced that it's added AccuWeather to its lineup.

AccuWeather — which directly competes with The Weather Channel, which is much harder to find on streaming services — includes 24/7 weather coverage on the local, regional and national scale.

“We are excited to provide AccuWeather’s precise and reliable weather coverage to our customers. The inclement winter season often means weather news needs to be timely and accurate” Mike Keyserling, COO and Head of Content Acquisition at Philo, said in a press release. “Philo is focused on bringing new and differentiated content to our service while maintaining value for our subscribers.”

AccuWeather is available as part of Philo's 64-channel lineup, which costs $20 a month after a free trial. You're able to stream on as many as three devices at a time, and each Philo account can have as many as 10 profiles, so everyone in your home can have their own recommendations and DVR listings and viewing history.

“We are thrilled to be joining the Philo family of top TV streaming programming,” Sarah Katt, General Manager, AccuWeather TV Network, said in the press release. “We are deeply committed to delivering the most accurate and reliable local and breaking weather coveragephil to help everyone in every community plan their lives and get more from their day, and we look forward to now being able to bring this breadth of weather forecasts, news and insights to Philo’s audience as well.”

Philo is available on every major streaming platform, including Roku, Amazon Fire TV, and Apple TV. It's available on Android, and via Chromecast.

Philo has a free seven-day trial, and its unlimited DVR option comes with a free 30-day trial. In addition to its slate of included channels, you also can get the EPIX premium movie network (three channels, actually), for $6 a month, and three channels of STARZ for another $9 a month.