The Wheel of Time is getting an animated prequel movie

The world of The Wheel of Time is expanding with The White Tower, a new animated movie prequel from iwot Productions and Squeeze Animation Studios.

The White Tower will be written by Thor and X-Men: First Class scribe, Zack Stentz and based on an original story penned by Stentz. According to what we've heard, the series will be set before the story that's being depicted in the live-action Sony and Amazon Studios TV show (which is due to return for The Wheel of Time season 2 later this year).

"I have been a lifelong fan of the world Robert Jordan created, particularly The White Tower, which serves the mysterious Aes Sedai sisterhood as a capitol, residence, school and fortress", Stentz said. "It was a dream fulfilled to be offered the opportunity to author a new story that takes place within an iconic setting that will be immediately familiar to Jordan fans around the world" (quoted in AnimationMagazine).

An official description for The White Tower reads: "The feature will be set in a time before the events chronicled in the popular The Wheel of Time television series from Amazon Studios and Sony Pictures Television. It is an action-adventure about a young girl with a special gift whose life is forever changed when evil visits her remote mountain village.

"Finding herself alone in a dangerous world, she must go to The White Tower to learn how to use her magical powers in order to save her family and friends. Rebellious and distrusting, she learns that friendship can be as powerful a weapon against evil as any form of magic."

The White Tower will be produced by Rick Selvage and Larry Mondragon, who also serve as executive producers on The Wheel of Time TV show. Of the new project, iwot productions CEO Rick Selvage said: "The animation platform has given us the means to expand The Wheel of Time experience by targeting a young adult audience while remaining loyal to the world long cherished by Wheel of Time fans.

"The White Tower is an action-packed adventure, with a transcendent message of female empowerment that will inspire a new generation of imaginative young women", Selvage added.

Neither a release date nor a distributor for The White Tower has been confirmed at the time of writing.