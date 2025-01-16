The Young and the Restless spoilers: Billy reveals his big plan to take down Victor, but will it cost him Sally?

For weeks now, The Young and the Restless viewers have seen Billy (Jason Thompson) tell pretty much anyone who will listen that he’s going to get payback on Victor (Eric Braeden) and regain control of Chancellor. No matter how many people tell Billy that it's a bad idea to go up against The Great Victor Newman, he refuses to let his quest go. From Jack (Peter Bergman) to Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) to Lily (Christel Khalil) to Sally (Courtney Hope), they’ve all warned Billy that he’s making a grave error.

Well, in The Young and the Restless episode airing on January 16, Billy, Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) and Daniel (Michael Graziadei) are at Crimson Lights, and Billy once again talks about how he will regain control of Chancellor. Daniel joins the list of people who think Billy should focus on something else and encourages his mother to join him in focusing on a new business venture instead of partnering with Billy.

After Daniel leaves, Phyllis wavers about her previous commitment to help Billy, noting she doesn’t even know what his plans for Victor are. That’s when Billy makes the big revelation that his whole scheme centers around Victor’s family, specifically Adam (Mark Grossman). Billy figures that since Adam is Victor’s son and mouthpiece at Newman Media, destroying Adam and his credibility with the company will financially hurt the overall Newman Enterprises brand and wound Victor.

Jason Thompson and Michelle Stafford, The Young and the Restless (Image credit: CBS)

Like us, Phyllis hears Billy’s vision and is left confused and unimpressed. She points out that this doesn’t sound like a real plan to get Chancellor back, but instead sounds like revenge on Adam for cheating with Chelsea. Furthermore, Phyllis questions if she can be in partnership with Billy as he’s starting to appear as “a guy who’s just spinning out again.”

We think Phyllis is right. Over the last month, Billy has become a man with three obsessions: revenge on Victor, revenge on Adam and Chancellor. That’s all he talks about, outside of his new romance with Sally. However, Sally may not remain by Billy’s side if he keeps going down this road of vengeance.

Courtney Hope, The Young and the Restless (Image credit: CBS)

It’s not hard to imagine Billy following through with trying to destroy Adam, and Sally catching wind of how low Billy is stooping. Considering she used to be with Adam and was never a fan of his manipulative tactics and low blows, she likely won’t be a fan of Billy when he takes similar courses of action. Sally could realize the similarities between a vengeful Billy and Adam, and become turned off. Especially, if Billy’s actions cause collateral damage for Connor (Judah Mackey) or Billy’s own kids.

Taking this hypothetical further, we can imagine Sally dumping Billy. Then heartbroken, she finds comfort in someone shocking — Daniel. Could Sally and Daniel spark a friendship that leads to something more? Admittedly, a Sally and Daniel pairing is intriguing to think about if for nothing more than how their relationship would cause Phyllis’ head to explode.

We’ve said it before and we’ll say it again, we think Billy’s current trajectory will end badly for him. We just have to sit back and see how much damage there is when the dust settles.