The Young and the Restless’ Phyllis still has me in shock with her latest (idiotic) low blow

Let me start this off by saying that while The Young and the Restless’ Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) can be a firestorm of chaos and at times does things that make me literally shake my head, I overall appreciate her on the soap. She adds a level of drama that helps with the magic that is The Young and the Restless. However, even so, I can’t ignore the wildly absurd comment she made during the week of January 6.

Specifically in the episode that aired on January 7, Phyllis is wrapping up a conversation with Billy (Jason Thompson), telling him she’s putting her gripes about Sharon (Sharon Case) behind her and is ready to commit to a plot to take down Victor (Eric Braeden), when Summer (Allison Lanier) approaches. Summer reports that Chance (Conner Floyd) informed her that Sharon is missing. While Summer and Billy are alarmed by Sharon’s disappearance, Phyllis is nonchalant about it, thinking Sharon just ran away.

Allison Lanier, The Young and the Restless (Image credit: CBS)

Considering how much Phyllis loathes Sharon and believes the Crimson Lights owner is guilty of all the charges against her, Phyllis’ response isn’t surprising. However, Billy makes note of her response and questions whether Phyllis had something to do with Sharon’s disappearance, which she didn’t as Jordan (Colleen Zenk) has Sharon held hostage. Phyllis takes exception to Billy’s accusatory words and forces him to apologize. It’s when he’s gone and Summer is alone with Phyllis that the latter makes the comment that baffles me still.

Summer starts telling Phyllis, “Sharon’s missing, Mom. Dad is really worried, and Faith, my sister,” and before Summer can finish her statement, Phyllis interrupts with, “Your half-sister,” while rolling her eyes in disgust. Check out the clip below to get the full picture.

This is why this lady can spare me with the forgiveness BS. How can you tell your daughter not to worry about her family? 🙄 #YR pic.twitter.com/xrdGfsAjM9January 7, 2025

I took some time out to roll my own eyes in disgust at Phyllis. Yes, Summer and Faith (Reylynn Caster) only share a parent in Nick (Joshua Morrow), but that doesn’t mean Summer should care for her any less (although, I rarely see the two in scenes together).

Furthermore, Daniel (Michael Graziadei) is “only” Summer’s half-brother, and we know Phyllis wouldn’t want her daughter to think any less of him. I understand that Phyllis loathes Sharon, but Phyllis seemingly projecting those feelings onto Faith isn’t fair. Heck, Phyllis herself wasn’t a fan when Sharon (who was laced with PCP at the time) was taking her dislike for Phyllis and even Daniel out on her grandaughter Lucy (Lily Brooks O’Briant).

Beyond this context of why Phyllis’ attitude is surprising and troublesome, I’m also thinking about the broader sense that it’s rare that anyone in Genoa City these days has the same two biological parents. Off the top of my head, I can think of Victoria (Amelia Heinle) and Nick, and Jack (Peter Bergman) and Traci (Beth Maitland).

Get the What to Watch Newsletter The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

With that being said, many of the “half-siblings” around town adore and love each other (minus Adam [Mark Grossman] and his relationship with the Newman clan). So if there’s an expectation from Phyllis that Summer shouldn’t be as close or concerned with Faith during this difficult time is again, distasteful, and dare I say, idiotic.

Once more, I do tend to like Phyllis. However, sometimes I have to call it how I see it.