This cute romance has hit Netflix Top 10 but is it worth watching?

Netflix subscribers have all been tuning in to the new romance movie Love and Gelato lately and it has attracted so much attention that it's found its way into the global top 10 joining the likes of Spiderhead and The Man from Toronto.

The new film is set in Rome, so viewers have been whisking themselves away to a very picturesque destination for this escapist romance, which follows Lina Emerson (Susanna Skaggs) who makes a promise to her sick mother that she'll spend the summer before college in Rome, where she falls for the city, the people and the gelato, hence the title!

Love and Gelato has currently divided critics, with the film currently scoring only 22% on Rotten Tomatoes and some criticizing it for not really offering much and being poorly directed, but it seems like it will certainly appeal to romance fans.

Lina heads to Rome in Love and Gelato. (Image credit: Netflix)

It's not all bad though, as Tomatometer critic Rachel Wagner wrote: "If you are in the mood to be swept away to Rome with a story of young love check this one out", so the escapism certainly feels like a key selling point here.

The romantic film is based on the novel of the same name by American author Jenna Evans Welch, which currently has a favorable rating of 4.12 out of 5 on Goodreads, and fans of the book definitely seem quite enamored with the film adaptation.

Fans have described the new flick as "a good weekend movie" and "dreamy", so it might be a go for a bit of escapism on a rainy afternoon if you're not able to jet off to Rome just yet!

I loved their scooter rides. So dreamy. I liked Lina, I liked Lorenzo. The movie is a great weekend watch. #LoveAndGelatoJune 26, 2022 See more

Some good romance movies after a long time. Really liked Love & Gleato on Netflix.#MovieTime #LoveAndGelatoJuly 3, 2022 See more

The book's official synopsis gives a bit more insight into Lina's story and family life and reads: "Lina is spending the summer in Tuscany, but she isn’t in the mood for Italy’s famous sunshine and fairy-tale landscape.

"She’s only there because it was her mother’s dying wish that she get to know her father. But what kind of father isn’t around for sixteen years? All Lina wants to do is go back home."



It adds: "But then she is given a journal that her mom had kept when she lived in Italy. Suddenly Lina’s uncovering a magical world of secret romances, art, and hidden bakeries. A world that inspires her, along with the ever-so-charming Ren, to follow in her mother’s footsteps and unearth a secret that has been kept for far too long. It’s a secret that will change everything she knew about her mother, her father — and even herself. People come to Italy for love and gelato, someone tells her, but sometimes they discover much more."

You can watch the trailer for Love and Gelato below and it certainly looks picturesque!