Top Boy creator reveals huge news for show fans after last year's finale

Top Boy creator Ronan Bennett has revealed he's keen to see a potential spin-off series, that would focus on Jaq Lawrence (played by Platform 7 star Jasmine Jobson).

Although Netflix's Top Boy season 3 was the last installment for the main storyline, it seems fans might have more to look forward to soon, placing Jaq at the center of the story.

Jaq's character is a dealer and gang member who appears regularly in the Top Boy saga, so it seems they're keen to explore more about her character. She made a name for herself, as she was Dris' number 2 at Summerhouse until Dushane (Ashley Walters) and Sully (Kane Robinson) reunited.

Speaking during an interview on BBC Radio 5, Ronan teased: "We are talking to Netflix about a spin-off, which will be around Jaq."

He added: "I've learned through bitter experience not to talk too much about shows that are in the future. You just never know if they're going to get made and in fact, most shows that are developed actually don't get made.

"You can write the script and, for whatever reason, they don't get made. So you end up looking like a bit of a fool for mentioning it. But I have hopes that this will work."

Dushane (Ashley Walters) and Sully (Kane Robinson) in Top Boy. (Image credit: Netflix)

In addition to this, he teased that the universe might expand even more, including both a stage musical and a movie, although neither has been officially confirmed.

Ronan revealed: "I think that the world of Top Boy, the world that we jointly created, is so rich, it's so deep, and it has that fanatical following that it's something that still has life in it.

"Some shows reach their end, and you kind of go: 'Thank god they've ended, I love that show, but they've run out of steam'. But I do feel that there's more juice to squeeze from Top Boy."

Top Boy originally aired on Channel 4 between 2011 - 2013, before moving to Netflix for its most recent run. The Netflix series, which began in 2019, served as a revival and took place seven years after the original series.

It also saw some great guest stars such as Saltburn's Barry Keoghan and

Peaky Blinders' Brian Gleeson, who played Jonny and Tadgh McGee.

Top Boy is available on demand via Netflix.