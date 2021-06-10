TV tonight: our highlights for Friday 11th June

On TV tonight Jeremy Clarkson turns farmer, Gregg Wallace has a Big Weekend Away in Amsterdam and the UEFA Euro 2020 finally kicks off. Here’s what you shouldn’t miss on TV tonight.

What's on TV tonight

Best TV shows on TV tonight

Clarkson's Farm, Amazon Prime Video

Anyone know how to drive this thing? Jeremy Clarkson gets to grip with his new mode of transport. (Image credit: Amazon Prime )

Jeremy Clarkson stays true to his acerbic, bolshie TV persona as this entertaining new eight part documentary follows his progress getting to grips, (or not as seems to be the case tonight), with the 1,000-acre Cotswold farm where he lives. Tonight’s opener sees him purchase a ludicrously huge Lamborghini tractor that he is clueless about operating, make a hash of ploughing some fields and get a severe telling off from his new right hand man, young farmer Kaleb who brings fun and youth to proceedings. Fans of Clarkson will enjoy it. Farmers will be rolling their eyes in despair!

★★★★ TL

Gregg Wallace's Big Weekend Away, 8pm, Channel 5

Gregg Wallace enjoys a guided boat tour in Amsterdam. (Image credit: C5)

‘I don’t even know what Dutch food is,’ says Gregg as he embarks on a mini-break in Amsterdam. But as well as filling his belly with the best local food he can find, he also wants to enrich his mind and learn more about this tolerant and liberal city. He visits the Rijksmuseum to check out the paintings of the Dutch masters and goes on a guided boat tour to discover more about the city’s rich history. He also has fun at the biggest flower market in the world and ends his trip at a floral festival where the blooms are as big as dinosaurs.

★★★ JL

UEFA Euro 2020, 7pm, BBC1

It's been a long time coming but finally, Gary Lineker and co. kick off UEFA Euro 2020. (Image credit: BBC)

It's a year late, but Euro 2020 has finally arrived! It begins when Italy take on Turkey in Rome this evening (k-o 8pm), following what promises to be a colourful opening ceremony. Around 17,000 fans are due to be inside the Stadio Olimpico when the teams take to the field. Wales also feature in Group A (they play Switzerland tomorrow, k-o 2pm, BBC1/S4C) so their supporters may want to keep an eye on the game tonight! Later, Peter Crouch presents a new entertainment series looking at all the Euro action, plus music, celebs and football stars (10.55, BBC1, times vary).

★★★★ SMA

Best box set to watch on TV tonight

Before We Die, seasons one and two, All 4

Not the new UK version on C4, but the original Swedish series. When her colleague disappears, detective Hanna (Marie Richardson) takes over his text-message contact with the undercover operative he has placed inside a crime syndicate.

Best film to watch on TV tonight

What's Love Got to Do With It? 9pm 5Star

Angela Bassett and Laurence Fishburne star in the Tina Turner biopic. (Image credit: 5Star)

Live sport

UEFA Euro 2020, Turkey vs Italy (k-o 8pm), BBC1

(k-o 8pm), BBC1 French Open Tennis: Roland-Garros, 1.30pm - 9pm, ITV4

Soaps on TV tonight



Emmerdale , 7pm

, 7pm Coronation Street , 7.30pm

, 7.30pm Hollyoaks, 6.30pm

