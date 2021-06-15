Fifty-one games will have been played in the European championship before someone can claim the title. Indeed, it's been a long road to Euro 2020. Two dozen teams made the field. Sixteen made it out of the group stage — the top two from each four-team group, plus four third-place teams.

That's when things get tough. Single-elimination matches mean there's no more room for error. Then into the semifinals, and finally the Euro 2020 final. For these European teams, it's nearly as important as a World Cup title. It's that big.

We've got a little waiting to do, however. The Euro 2020 final won't be here until July 11. There's still a lot of football to be played.

But it's never too early to prepare. Here's how to watch the Euro 2020 final.

How to watch the Euro 2020 final in the United States

If you're in the United States and are planning on watching the Euro 2020 final, it's a pretty easy affair. The match is scheduled to be shown on ESPN, which is available on pretty much every cable provider, and on all major streaming services.

Kickoff is set for 3 p.m. July 11, 2021.

Like the semifinal matches, you'll also be able to stream the entire game on ESPN+. That nearly makes up for the match not being available over the air on the ABC network which, like ESPN, is owned by Disney. The good news there is that it's super easy to watch ESPN+ on your TV.

ESPN+ runs $6.99 a month, or $69.99 a year if you want to save a little money. But if you're really serious about your sports and entertainment, you absolutely must check out the Disney + Bundle. That'll package together ESPN+, the basic Hulu service, and Disney+ — all for $13.99 a month.

You can go one better though. You can add Hulu With Live TV to the bundle for a total of $72 a month — which is just $7 a month more than if you were to get Hulu With Live TV on its own.

MORE: YouTube TV vs. Hulu With Live TV

If you'd rather just watch on ESPN proper, no worries. ESPN is carried on every major streaming service in the United States. So you can get it with YouTube TV, or the aforementioned Hulu With Live TV.

But another service you definitely should check out is FuboTV. In addition to carrying ESPN, FuboTV also has a strong list of optional add-ons that'll bolster your sports experience. In fact, most of what it offers in addition to a very strong channel lineup are various sports leagues that you otherwise can't find in the United States.

That includes packages like Rai Italia, which gets you Serie A and Coppa Italia, as well as other Italian news and movies. Or there's the Fubo Cycling package, which includes Fox Soccer Plus, Zona Futbol, and GolTV, among other channels.