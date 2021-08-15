TV Tonight: our highlights for Monday, August 16

On TV tonight, more families are reunited in Long Lost Family on ITV, a stranger with a secret arrives at Button House in Ghosts on BBC1 and another batch of celebs try to impress judges John and Gregg as Celebrity MasterChef continues on BBC1. Here’s what you shouldn’t miss on TV tonight.

Long Lost Family, 9pm, ITV

Lisa and her found brother Nick. (Image credit: ITV)

Seeing siblings come together after decades apart is always emotional viewing – and this week’s two searches will definitely tug at the heartstrings! Steve, 55, from Watford, who was adopted as a baby, has forged a strong bond with his half-sister, Moira, after meeting nearly 30 years ago. But when their mother, Mavis, passed away in 2020, Steve and Moira received bombshell news that they also had an older sister, Caroline, and they are desperate to trace her… Meanwhile, 50 years after she was adopted, Somerset-based Lisa Irvine is poignantly reunited with her thrilled big brother, Nicholas…

★★★★ CC

Ghosts, season 3, 8.30pm, BBC1

There's a surprise for Alison (Charlotte Ritchie) in tonight's fun episode. (Image credit: BBC)

It never rains but it pours for Alison (Charlotte Ritchie) and Mike (Kiell Smith-Bynoe). While poor Mike flounders in his new job selling life insurance – despite plenty of advice from The Captain and Headless Humphrey! – Alison and the ghosts are stunned when a stranger (Jessica Knappett) arrives at Button House with bombshell news... Elsewhere, there are lovely scenes as we flashback to Julian’s difficult first moments as a ghost, plus Mary brilliantly gets obsessed with Loose Women and there’s a dance routine courtesy of Kitty and Pat that might put Strictly to shame!

★★★★ CC

Celebrity MasterChef, 9pm, BBC1

Sewing Bee's Patrick Grant swaps his suit for an apron. (Image credit: BBC)

Trying to avoid getting into a stew this week are presenter Melanie Sykes, model Penny Lancaster, comedian Nabil Abdulrashid, ex-TOWIE star Megan McKenna and The Great British Sewing Bee judge Patrick Grant. We’re so used to seeing Patrick in a suit presiding over hems and stitches in the sewing room, it’s a treat to watch him cooking in his ‘casual’ wear. But, as someone used to doing the judging, how will he fare being on the receiving end of Gregg and John’s feedback? Continues tomorrow and Friday.

★★★★ TL

Best box set to watch on TV tonight

Modern Love, Amazon Prime Video

Tobias Menzies and Sophie Okonedo star. (Image credit: Amazon Prime Video)

Prepare your heartstrings to be well and truly tugged as this anthology show about love in its many different guises returns for a second series of eight stand-alone short films. Stars such as Kit Harington, Sophie Okonedo and Tobias Menzies explore a range of relationships in tales full of happiness and heartbreak. The sentimentality is delivered in thick layers, yet the format is a refreshing change of pace from the drawn-out dramas that fill so much of the TV schedule.

Best film to watch on TV tonight

Peterloo, 9pm, Film4

On 16 August 1819, 60,000 people demonstrated at St Peter's Field, Manchester, for parliamentary reform. Into this peaceful crowd waded the Salford Yeomanry and the 15th Hussars with sabres drawn. Writer-director Mike Leigh's excellent drama tracks the four years up to that fateful day, a tale of class divide, unemployment and famine. Rory Kinnear is excellent as reformer Henry Hunt, while the massacre is a masterclass – spontaneous, squalid and sorrowful.

Live Sport

Test Cricket, England v India , 10.15am, Sky Sports Main Event/NOW

, 10.15am, Sky Sports Main Event/NOW British Open Snooker, 12.45pm & 6.45pm, ITV4

Soaps on TV tonight

Don't miss Long Lost Family on TV tonight – more intriguing and emotional stories.

