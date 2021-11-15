TV Tonight: our highlights for Monday, Nov. 15

On TV tonight, C4 asks why Princess Diana is still so influential in the world of fashion in one-off documentary Diana: Queen of Style, over on Channel 5 there are plenty of top tips and tricks for a happier and more sustainable life in Kate Humble: Good Life, Green Life and on BBC1 MasterChef: The Professionals continues. Here’s what you shouldn’t miss on TV tonight.

Diana: Queen of Style, 10pm, C4

Designer Elizabeth Emanuel. (Image credit: C4)

This film studies and celebrates the style of Princess Diana and asks why her look is still so influential. Featuring interviews with fashion experts, including Elizabeth Emanuel, who made her wedding dress, as well as influencers and designers inspired by her wardrobe to this day, it’s a comprehensive look at how Diana used clothes to say much more than she could with her voice. From a shy young woman to global campaigner and royal rebel, Diana’s story is unique and one that fascinates each new generation as much as the last.

★★★★ JL

Kate Humble: Good Life, Green Life, 8pm, Channel 5

Presenter Kate Humble shares her tips for a happier and greener life. (Image credit: Channel 5)

‘If you want a way of life that is good for the world but also healthier and happier, join me,’ says Kate Humble as she presents this one-off to encourage us all to be more sustainable. Calling on local experts around her Monmouthshire farm, she reveals her top tips for helping the bees, building a pond for wildlife (where size doesn’t matter and any watertight container, even an old washing-up bowl, will do), planting a salad crop and foraging. Kate is an inspiring host and a great advert for a greener and healthier life, although we would all probably feel better living on her beautiful farm.

★★★ JL

MasterChef: The Professionals, 7.35pm & 8.30pm, BBC1

Cooking up a storm with chef Marcus Wareing. (Image credit: BBC)

Four more chefs start the new week with a pair of tricky skills tests. Monica Galetti wants chefs Jamie and Kirsty to make agnolotti (a type of pasta), filled with mozzarella and sundried tomatoes with a pea and mint pesto. Marcus Wareing’s skills test for Eddie and Charith is pan-fried calf’s liver with a potato cake and walnut beurre noisette sauce. Monica and Marcus make it look so easy, but there are some tricky elements for the chefs and plenty of nerves too. The four return after EastEnders tonight to cook their signature dish, with just two going through to the next round. Continues Wednesday.

★★★★ JL

The Shrink Next Door, season 1 (first three episodes from Friday, Nov. 12, then weekly), Apple TV+

Paul Rudd and Will Ferrell star. (Image credit: Apple TV+)

Based on a true story, this intriguing new series stars Will Ferrell as patient Marty Markowitz and Paul Rudd as his psychiatrist Dr Herschkopf. The usually larger-than-life Ferrell is charming as Marty, a gentle soul who suffers panic attacks, is bullied by his ex-girlfriend, and is sent to see a shrink by his concerned sister. Their first session is unconventional – they end up playing basketball – and there are a few warning signs, but Herschkopf does appear to get results. However, as the opening sequences of the first episode teases, their relationship is destined to take a dramatic turn. You’ll enjoy this even more if you don’t already know the remarkable details of this true-life case.

On the Town, 1.10pm, BBC2

Shore leave for Gene Kelly, Frank Sinatra and Jules Munshin. (Image credit: BBC)

Unquestionably one of the great MGM musicals from Hollywood’s Golden Age, this also has the distinction of being one of the first to be shot partly on location. As sailors Gene Kelly, Frank Sinatra and Jules Munshin sing New York, New York while they make the most of shore leave in the city, it’s hard to resist their exhilaration. Ann Miller, Vera-Ellen and Betty Garrett play the women they meet along the way, and when the six of them join together for the title song as they plan a big night out, it’s as good as musicals get.

World Cup Qualifier, San Marino v England, 7pm (k-o 7.45pm), ITV

7pm (k-o 7.45pm), ITV World Cup Qualifier, Scotland v Denmark, 7pm (k-o 7.45pm), Sky Sports Main Event/NOW

