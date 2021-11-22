TV Tonight: our highlights for Monday, Nov. 22

On TV tonight, comedian David O'Doherty gets on his bike with fellow funnyman Richard Ayoade in Along for the Ride with David O'Doherty on C4, great friends Emma Willis and AJ Adudu join forces to help family businesses in Emma & AJ Get to Work on W and Gino's Italian Family Adventure continues on ITV. Here’s what you shouldn’t miss on TV tonight.

Along for the Ride with David O'Doherty, 10pm, C4

Comedian David O’Doherty takes celebrities cycling. (Image credit: C4)

Stand-up and keen cyclist David O’Doherty embarks on a cycling adventure through the most beautiful parts of the UK with celebrities of his choosing, starting with fellow comedian Richard Ayoade. Their destination is the beautifully barren Dungeness, and they’re taking in the Kent countryside en route. David hopes to share the joys of nature with city-loving Richard, but a night’s glamping and the winds of Romney Marsh do not help to prove his point. We could watch the banter between these two for days.

★★★★ NT

Emma and AJ Get to Work, 8pm, W

Emma and AJ on Mumbles Pier in Swansea. (Image credit: UKTV)

She’s impressed in this year’s Strictly, and this week AJ Odudu demonstrates some rather different dance moves wearing a bear suit! The presenter and her pal Emma Willis are on a mission to help family businesses get back on their feet post-lockdown, starting with the owners of Mumbles Pier in Swansea Bay. The pair are happy to roll up their sleeves and get stuck in, from serving fish and chips to judging a sandcastle competition and, in AJ’s case, taking part in a kids’ dance class dressed as Toby the bear! Their friendship shines through and, combined with boundless enthusiasm, makes them a winning team in this feel-good travelogue.

★★★ IM



Gino's Italian Family Adventure, 8pm, ITV

Gino and son Rocco explore Naples. (Image credit: ITV)

Gino D’Acampo is in his beloved home town of Naples, with his youngest son, 16-year-old Rocco. The pair hop on a bright red scooter to zip through the bustling streets and taste the best of the city, including fried pizza and a sweet pastry called a snowflake. They visit the football stadium where Gino spent many happy hours with his dad and pay their tearful respects at the family grave. The whistle-stop tour ends with Gino cooking up a seafood risotto. ‘This is actually really good,’ says Rocco, seemingly surprised his dad can cook!

★★★ JL

Best box set to watch on TV tonight

Tiger King 2, Netflix

The story of big cats and epic feuds returns for a second series. (Image credit: Netflix)

Remember the first lockdown when it seemed like the whole world was tuning into Tiger King? The series ended with the gun-toting, mullet-haired Joe Exotic – real name Joseph Maldonado-Passage – being jailed after hiring a hitman to kill his long-time nemesis, animal rights activist Carole Baskin, who had campaigned to close his private zoo in Oklahoma. Now, a second season, picks up the story, though it remains to be seen just how much Exotic will star given that he’s currently serving a 22-year prison sentence for animal abuse and the murder-for-hire plot. Baskin has also refused to take part in the documentary but she will star in her own series on Discovery+, a two-parter called Carole Baskin’s Cage Fight (from Saturday 13 November), which continues her fight to shut down private zoos.

Best film to watch on TV tonight

The Naked Gun 33 1/3: The Final Insult, 11pm, Channel 5

Quite good fun, this third helping is a little more strained than before and lacking the spontaneous hilarity of the second segment. Jane (Priscilla Presley) leaves Frank Drebin (Leslie Nielsen), who has just retired, when he gets back on the beat to thwart an Arab-controlled attempt to blow up the Academy Awards.

Soaps on TV tonight

Home and Away is now on its Christmas break until Dec. 31, when it will return to 5Star at 6pm and 6.30pm.

Don't miss Along for the Ride with David O'Doherty on TV tonight – a great fun way to see some beautiful parts of the country.

