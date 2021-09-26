TV Tonight: our highlights for Monday, Sept. 27

On TV tonight, there's some much-needed fun in the sun with Gordon, Gino & Fred Go Greek! on ITV, The Goes Wrong Show returns for a second series on BBC1 and there's another murder to investigate in Silent Witness on BBC1. Here’s what you shouldn’t miss on TV tonight.

Gordon, Gino & Fred Go Greek! 9pm, ITV

Gordon, Gino & Fred relax on the beach. (Image credit: ITV)

Another show that will have you longing for your next holiday abroad, this two-parter sees Gordon Ramsay, Gino D’Acampo and Fred Sirieix island-hopping around Greece, starting with Crete, Santorini and the party island of Mykonos. The dynamic between the three amigos – Gordon as competitive dad, Gino as naughty child, Fred as the stabilising influence – serves up the usual larks and laughs as they prepare tasty dishes that showcase Greece’s underrated cuisine, against a spectacular and sunny backdrop.

★★★ IM



The Goes Wrong Show, 8.30pm, BBC1

Robert entertains for the right – or wrong – reasons. (Image credit: BBC)

Never let it be said that Cornley Dramatic Society members don’t learn from their mistakes: after an unbroken run of disastrous productions, director Chris Bean has been ousted and power-hungry Robert Grove has taken the reins. Of course, he’s cast himself as the hero in their latest show. Half the fun lies in anticipating the mistakes, but the talented, fearless cast always find a way to make the slip-ups surprising and hilarious.

★★★★ SP

Silent Witness, 9pm, BBC1

Jack and Nikki investigate the death of a boxer. (Image credit: BBC)

When a boxer is found dead on the roof of a car, the investigation points to the deceased’s brother as a possible suspect. Meanwhile, at the gym where the victim trained, another pair of siblings are involved in betting on underground fights. And as Jack’s brother Ryan moves in after leaving jail, he soon starts breaking his parole conditions. Former The Bill star Lorraine Ashbourne guest stars as a boxing gym owner. Concludes tomorrow at 9pm.

★★★ IM

Best box set to watch on TV tonight

Foundation, season 1, Apple TV+

Jared Harris stars. (Image credit: Apple TV+)

Adapted from the novels by Isaac Asimov, this big-budget series stars The Crown actor Jared Harris. Set in a galactic empire ruled by clones, the 10-part series features Harris as scientific guru Hari Seldon, who has used his new predictive science of ‘psychohistory’ to foresee the fall of the empire in 500 years time. The empire’s rulers are understandably furious and he’s banished into exile. In order to preserve civilisation, Hari and his followers venture to a far-off region of the galaxy to establish a new society – The Foundation – on the planet Terminus. It’s a place where they hope to preserve mankind’s science and knowledge, but there are enemies on other planets who they must also outwit…

Best film to watch on TV tonight

The Green Knight, Amazon Prime Video

Dev Patel stars in this Arthurian epic as the king's nephew Gawain. After beheading the creature of the title and cursing himself to the same fate, Gawain undertakes a journey of self discovery. On a quest to find his own version of honour, he encounters thieves, giants and a talking fox. Directed by David Lowery, this is a film that evades easy interpretation, but stick with it for striking visuals and Patel's best performance yet. Streaming from Friday 24 September.

Live Sport

Premier League, Crystal Palace v Brighton & Hove Albion, 7pm (k-o 8pm), Sky Sports Main Event/NOW

Soaps on TV tonight

