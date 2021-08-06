TV Tonight: our highlights for Saturday, August 7

On TV tonight, TV presenter and disability advocate Sophie Morgan heads off on an inspirational journey in Living Wild: How to Change Your Life on C4, singer Ana Matronic celebrates the diva in The Queens of Pop on BBC2 and don't miss a dramatic episode of Casualty on BBC1. Here's what you shouldn't miss on TV tonight.

What's on TV tonight

Our expert TV journalists have picked the best things on TV tonight...

Best TV shows on TV tonight

Living Wild: How to Change Your Life, 8.30pm, C4

Sophie Morgan meets inspirational people in her new C4 series. (Image credit: C4)

It’s been a tough year for many people, but for Sophie Morgan it’s been a particularly harsh 12-months. Paralysed from the chest down following a car accident when she was 18, TV presenter Sophie recently spent two-months lying face down in bed due to complications with her spinal injury. Completely bed-bound, she started to dream of a different life, one where she was free and happy. This new series is her search for her best life. She sets off on her specially adapted trike to travel the country and find people who have quit the rat race and live by their own rules. Along the way she tries sheep shearing, paragliding and mucking in on the farm. Not every alternative life is for her, but she has a lot of fun giving them a go.

★★★★ JL

The Queens of Pop: Viva La Diva, 9.30pm, BBC2

Ana Matronic celebrates some of the biggest pop divas. (Image credit: BBC)

Scissor Sisters singer and broadcaster Ana Matronic celebrates five of the greatest divas of our time. She begins with Cher, queen of reinvention, who forged her own path during a career that’s lasted over six decades. Next is the unrivalled Grace Jones (who you can see at 11.30pm in the excellent documentary Bloodlight and Bami), then it’s Madonna, who set about shaking up a male-dominated music industry. She’s followed by Mariah Carey, who had to battle to find her own authentic voice, and the festival of fierce females concludes with the ultimate modern diva – Beyoncé.

★★★★ JL

Casualty, 9.30pm, BBC1

Ethan battles to save lives on his wedding day. (Image credit: BBC)

In Soapland, disaster at a wedding is as traditional as ‘old, new, borrowed and blue’. Tonight, Casualty follows this custom to the letter, as Lev and Matthew try to rescue trapped bride Fenisha. When Ethan finds a scene of carnage and treats Lev, he’s unaware that Fenisha’s in the other ambulance… At the ED, the team battles to save lives, while the wedding party learns what has happened. A superb conclusion to last week’s cliffhanger.

★★★★★ ER

Best box set to watch on TV tonight

Mr Corman, season 1, Apple TV+

Jospeh Gordon-Levitt stars as teacher Mr Corman. (Image credit: Apple TV+)

Joseph Gordon-Levitt (3rd Rock from the Sun) stars in this comedy drama as Josh Corman, a wannabe musician and teacher searching for meaning in his life. After breaking up with his fiancée Megan (Juno Temple) he’s been living with his best friend Victor (Narcos star Arturo Castro) and his mental health has taken a bit of a beating. His mother, played by An Officer and a Gentleman star Debra Winger, does her best to cheer him up, but usually ends up making things worse. Watch out for the innovative use of musical fantasy sequences, such as Josh flying through the night sky after a disastrous date. An honest and engaging 10-part series.

Best film to watch on TV tonight

Saturday Night Fever, 11pm, Channel 5

John Travolta stars in the 1977 smash hit. (Image credit: Channel 5)

Readers of a certain age will remember what an impact Saturday Night Fever had when it was released in 1977. The soundtrack album alone went stratospheric (it included Stayin’ Alive, Night Fever and How Deep Is Your Love among the many hits) and the film was a huge box-office hit. While the white suits, coiffed hair and disco steps may seem dated – and parts of the storyline are now undeniably problematic – the tale of living for the weekend is a timeless one. It made a movie star out of John Travolta, who is the subject of a new documentary earlier at 9.30pm called John Travolta: Dancefloor Star, Comeback King.

Live Sport

Olympics 2020 : from 6am, BBC1/BBC2/iPlayer/Red Button

: from 6am, BBC1/BBC2/iPlayer/Red Button Test Cricket, England v India , 10.15am, Sky Sports Main Event/NOW

, 10.15am, Sky Sports Main Event/NOW FA Community Shield, Leicester City v Manchester City , 4.30pm (k-o 5pm), ITV

, 4.30pm (k-o 5pm), ITV British & Irish Lions Tour, South Africa v British & Irish Lions, 4pm (k-o 5pm) Sky Sports Main Event/NOW

Don't miss Living Wild: How to Change Your Life on TV tonight – Sophie is an inspirational host on an incredible journey.

