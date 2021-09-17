TV Tonight: our highlights for Saturday, September 18

On TV tonight, dust off your sequins and glitter to welcome the new bunch of nervous celebrities taking part in Strictly Come Dancing on BBC1, there's drama thanks to conniving consultant Stevie in Casualty also on BBC1 and Paul O'Grady brings more laughter and mayhem on ITV as his game show Saturday Night Line Up continues. Here’s what you shouldn’t miss on TV tonight.

Strictly Come Dancing 2021, 7.45pm, BBC1

Strictly's longest serving pro and now new judge Anton Du Beke. (Image credit: BBC)

Our maths might be a little off, but we estimate that our weekends will get 130% sparklier from tonight as Strictly returns with its launch show! Tess and Claudia officiate as 15 celebrities – including Greg Wise, Dan Walker, Nina Wadia and Dragons’ Den’s Sara Davies – meet their professional dance partners. Plus, longest-serving pro Anton Du Beke joins the judging panel to fill in for Bruno Tonioli. There will also be a triumphant return for reigning champion Bill Bailey, and music from The Voice UK coach Anne-Marie.

★★★★★ SP

Casualty, 9.30pm, BBC1

Vengeful Stevie, played by Elinor Lawless. (Image credit: BBC)

Vengeful consultant Stevie plants drugs in Jade’s locker, sending the young nurse on a downward spiral. Then an unwelcome and emotional reunion with mum Susie (Sophie Stone) accelerates Jade’s disillusionment with nursing, which is cemented when her line manager is a no-show as she faces a suspension! Elsewhere, Iain makes a house call to Jacob, who can barely face his own reflection, never mind deal with the possible barrage of questions following Tina’s violent assault. Another tender trip to Holby ED.

★★★★ ER



Paul O'Grady's Saturday Night Line Up, 9.35pm, ITV

Paul O'Grady hosts. (Image credit: ITV)

What do you get if you cross a chat show with a police line-up and a Family Fortunes-style ‘our survey says…’ quiz (come on, surely you can see where this is going…)? As Paul O’Grady’s new show continues, this week Amanda Holden, David Haye, Johnny Vegas and Aston Merrygold try to put themselves in the order the public ranked them for, among other things, who’d be most likely to win an argument. There’s entertaining banter, too.

★★★ JP

Best box set to watch on TV tonight

Sex Education, season 3, Netflix

Asa Butterfield as Otis and Emma Mackey as Maeve. (Image credit: Netflix)

Few shows have captured the pleasure, pain and passionate intensity of teenage life as exquisitely as Netflix’s comedy drama Sex Education. And as the third run begins from Moordale Secondary School, there are twists and turns aplenty as the fallout from last series’ shocking STD outbreak continues. Moordale's nerdy but loveable resident sex guru Otis, played by Asa Butterfield, would usually be eager to steer his fellow students through any sexual crises, but he has vowed to stop doling out advice, and is involved in a surprising romance of his own. Joining the cast are Jason Isaacs as ex-headteacher Mr Groff’s brother and Girls’ Jemima Kirke, who plays Moordale’s cool new head Hope Haddon.

Best film to watch on TV tonight

Everybody's Talking About Jamie, Amazon Prime Video

Max Harwood as young drag queen Jamie. (Image credit: Amazon Prime Video)

Based on the true story of teen drag queen Jamie Campbell, the hit stage musical sparkles in this film adaptation. With the loving support of his mum (Sarah Lancashire), Jamie New, 16, decides to go to his school prom in drag – but teacher Miss Hedge (Sharon Horgan) isn’t having it. With a superb cast, also including Richard E Grant and Shobna Gulati, and some very catchy songs, this is a real feelgood treat of a movie.

Live Sport

Premier League, Wolverhampton Wanderers v Brentford , 11.30am (k-o 12.30pm), BT Sport 1

, 11.30am (k-o 12.30pm), BT Sport 1 Premier League, Aston Villa v Everton, 5pm (k-o 5.30pm), Sky Sports Main Event/NOW

If you watch just one thing on TV tonight…

Don't miss Strictly Come Dancing on TV tonight – the glitz and glamour is finally back – with an amazing line-up of celebs and a fabulous new judge too!

