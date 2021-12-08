TV Tonight: our highlights for Wednesday, Dec. 8

On TV tonight, get ready to fall in love with a shy little Westie and a huge German shepherd in Paul O'Grady: For the Love of Dogs on ITV (and don't tell the dogs but there's a kitten too). Also, chef Monica Galetti takes a stroll around North Yorkshire in Walking With… on BBC2 and, drum roll please, Kevin McCloud announces the winner of Grand Designs: House of the Year on C4. Here’s what you shouldn’t miss on TV tonight.

Paul O'Grady: For the Love of Dogs, 8pm, ITV

Duke the German shepherd is hoping his ears will one day point in the same direction. (Image credit: ITV)

For cute 11-year-old West Highland terrier Josie, arriving at Battersea Dogs & Cats Home is terrifying. The old girl is completely overwhelmed, but thanks to the hard work of the staff and Paul, who is never far away with a handful of tasty chicken, Josie soon finds her paws. Paul also helps to look after week-old kitten Tisha, and does his best to tire out five-month-old Duke, a giant German shepherd with boundless energy and love to give – whether you want it or not! Duke needs to learn to calm down, but this bundle of fur is a clever canine, so he’s soon top of the class.

★★★★ JL

Walking with Monica Galetti, 7pm, BBC2

Monica takes time out in North Yorkshire. (Image credit: BBC2)

Monica clearly enjoys being away from her stressy day job when she takes a reflective meander – and a sometimes steep one – from the disused irownworks at Chimney Bank, Rosedale, to the quiet hamlet of Church Houses across the North York Moors. With the visibly fresh air, the vast green views and accompanying birdsong, we can only agree with Monica’s verdict: ‘This is great for the soul.’

★★★★ NT

Grand Designs: House of the Year, 9pm, C4

Kevin McCloud announces this year’s winner. (Image credit: C4)

After weeks of exploring stunning abodes around the country, Kevin McCloud, Michelle Ogundehin and Damion Burrows cast their eyes over the last five houses on the longlist for the Royal Institute of British Architects’ prize. With a theme of reinvention, the homes include a modern spin on a Kent oast house, an eco-twist on a country house and even a one-time village school that has been transformed into a family dwelling. Which of the houses is spectacular enough to be shortlisted before this year’s overall winner is finally announced?

★★★★ CC

Best box set to watch on TV tonight

Superman & Lois, BBC iPlayer

Mr & Mrs Superman are here! (Image credit: BBC)

Ever wondered what happened when Superman and Lois Lane got married, tried to live a normal life in the city and had twin boys that turned into grumpy teenagers? No? Well, you don’t need to as this new series, available in full on the BBC iPlayer, begins just there. He may save the world every day, but will two teenage boys tip Superman over the edge? Events soon take the family back to Smallville, the town where Clark Kent grew up, where strange things start to happen. While Tyler Hoechlin as Clark and Elizabeth Tulloch as Lois are great as the struggling parents, it’s the teenagers, Jordan and Jonathan, that give the series a new modern twist as they struggle to accept their dad is not like everyone else's and they may be more like him than they ever thought…

Best film to watch on TV tonight

Primary Colors, BBC iPlayer

Emma Thompson and John Travolta star. (Image credit: BBC)

John Travolta oozes insincerity and Emma Thompson is as hard as nails as his equally ambitious wife. They play the Stantons, who have their eyes firmly fixed on the White House in this story of political chicanery that has, of course, nothing to do with the 1992 Clinton presidential campaign. It’s immensely entertaining, especially for anyone following Impeachment: American Crime Story on BBC2 (Tuesday, 9pm).

Live Sport

UEFA Champions League, Zenit St. Petersberg v Chelsea , 5.15pm (k-o 5.45pm) BT Sport 3

, 5.15pm (k-o 5.45pm) BT Sport 3 UEFA Champions League, Manchester United v Young Boys , 7pm (k-o 8pm), BT Sport 2

, 7pm (k-o 8pm), BT Sport 2 Cricket, The Ashes, Australia v England, 11.30pm, BT Sport 1

