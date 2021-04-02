Two other monster series to watch on HBO Max after 'Godzilla vs. Kong'

Godzilla vs. Kong isn't the scariest monster movie on HBO Max. (And I say that as a native of Pensacola, which was attacked in the first 2 minutes of the movie.) Not by a long shot. The truth is that there are far worse things featured on the streaming service — and they don't even require weeks of green screen work and millions of dollars in computer graphics.

So once you've gotten your way through GvK — and definitely read our Godzilla vs. Kong review if you haven't already — definitely check out these other scary series.

Just don't say we didn't warn you.

Q: Into the storm

Q: Into the Storm is a hard watch, probably from any perspective. The six-part documentary by Cullen Hoback was produced by Adam McKay (of the hit HBO series Succession) and takes a deep dive into how the "Qanon" phenomenon/cult/conspiracy got started, where it's been, and where it's heading.

Here's the full line from HBO:

Spanning three years in the making and traversing the globe, the series follows filmmaker Cullen Hoback on a labyrinthine journey to uncover the forces behind QAnon, a movement fueled by conspiracy theories that has grown in scope and political significance, chronicling its evolution in real time and revealing how “Q” uses information warfare to game the internet, hijack politics and manipulate people’s thinking.

It's hard to watch Q: Into the Storm and meet the main characters of 8Chan owner Jim Watkins, 8Chan admin Ron Watkins (Jim's son) and 8Chan founder (and former owner) Fredrick Brennan and not think "what's wrong with these people?" Same goes for the secondary characters.

It's also hard to watch it and not think "these monsters. ..."

New episodes of Q: Into the Storm air Sundays on HBO and HBO Max.

The Swamp

Watch The Swamp today and it'll hit a little different than it did when it first debuted in 2020. That's because the politics themselves have changed a good bit since August 2020. A new party is in charge of the White House, held the House, and has the tie-breaking vote in the Senate.

Meanwhile — and much more recently — some of the players in The Swamp are now seen in a very different light than they might have been half a year ago.

The documentary follows three Republican representatives — Florida's Matt Gaetz (who also represents Pensacola, if you're the sort who likes to tie things together), Kentucky's Thomasm Massie, and Colorado's Ken Buck. It follows them "over the course of a pivotal year in politics, demonstrating the breadth and grip of a system that rewards fundraising above all else, plaguing Congress on both sides of the aisle."

Is the monster the machine? Or the men? Or both?

Come to think of it, that rings true for Godzilla vs. Kong, too.