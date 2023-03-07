Unforgotten fans fuming after 'soulless' Jessie insults Sunny

Will Jessie and Sunny ever get along?!

Unforgotten has been a tense watch so far, with newcomer DCI Jessica James (Sinead Keenan) struggling to adapt to her new role, and she's crossed a line with fans already!

In Unforgotten season 5, both fans and Sunny (Sanjeev Bhaskar) have been forced to adjust to life without DCI Cassie Stuart (Nicola Walker), and so far the newest DCI is yet to earn anybody's trust.

It's been a frosty start, with Jessie struggling with her personal life moments before starting her new role, and behaving in a rather brash manner while attending a crime scene, so Jessie's been in people's bad books since the get-go.

There have been developments in the case, with the body from episode one identified as Precious Falade, the daughter of Ebele (Martina Laird), a local restaurant owner.

It seems like Jessie should've been at the center of this investigation, but has had her fair share of blunders after calling the team by the wrong name and hasn't contributed much so far, which has certainly annoyed Sunny.

She was quick to tell Sunny off for going about the investigation without keeping her informed, but she was put in her place when he replied: "When you’re actually in the office, I’ll certainly make sure they bring you stuff first."

This annoyed Jessie too, who called the DI a "dick" under her breath, and this really hasn't gone down well with fans!

Taking to Twitter, everyone's leaped to the defense of long-time detective Sunny, which is hardly surprising as he's a fan favorite. Will "soulless" Jessie ever be able to redeem herself?

Sunny not worried about disagreeing with his soulless boss ! Love that he’s not fazed by her. #unforgottenMarch 6, 2023 See more

Loving sassy Sunny #Unforgotten but not loving Jess.She called him a dick😯😠March 6, 2023 See more

He's not a dick , you are . #UnforgottenMarch 6, 2023 See more

#Unforgotten omg...this woman is not making it easy for me to like her or feel any ounce of empathy with her home situation. Never cracks a smile,no warmth, and dont ever call Sunny a dick!! @TVSanjeev @SineadKeenan brilliant acting both..the simmering animosityMarch 6, 2023 See more

Jess cannot hurt Sunny. We fight for Sunny #UnforgottenMarch 6, 2023 See more

There's still time for their working relationship to improve, but even outside of all the drama, fans are impressed with newcomer Sinead Keenan.

Last week, fans were talking about her debut with one saying: "It’s a mix of emotions for DCI James. Yeah, I’m liking her character. This is going to be very interesting.", so her less-than-friendly performance is an intriguing one.

There are four more episodes of this series so plenty of time for Jessie's character to develop, but there's a lot on her plate with the Precious investigation, as well as two other subplots that are looming in the background.

Unforgotten continues on Monday, March 13 at 9 pm on ITV1. Episodes are also available on ITVX.