Until I Kill You viewers are ALL saying the about the new ITV drama

ITV's Until I Kill You aired the first episode last night, and viewers are already hooked, with viewers praising the 'brilliant' in the leading role.

Until I Kill You stars Anna Maxwell Martin as Delia Balmer and her relationship with one of Britain's most infamous murderers, John Sweeney.

Vigil actor Shaun Evans plays John Sweeney in the ITV show - and viewers were delighted to see him on screens.

'Shaun Evans? That'll do for me,' wrote one Until I Kill You viewer.

While another viewer of the ITV drama wrote, '#UntilIKillYou, a harrowing story about victimisation, trauma, and survival. Excellent acting by both Anna Maxwell Martin and Shaun Evans.'

And another wrote, 'Brilliant. Terrifying. Both Anna Maxwell Martin and Shaun Evans are terrific actors.'

Meanwhile, another fan wrote, 'Shaun Evans is a terrific Actor.... Anna Maxwell Martin is brilliant in this too.'

Meanwhile, another fan of the drama and Shaun's acting wrote, '#ShaunEvans is always brilliant. He never disappoints. Not sure I want to see him as the bad guy.'

To which another fan replied, 'He’s a awful character and to think it’s a true story is horrific. I’ve seen Shaun in a couple of bad guy roles but this one is the worst. But he’s an actor and he’s good at his craft.'

And another wrote, 'First things I saw him in were Silk ( nice character ) and the Last Weekend ( not so nice ! ) As you say, he's a good actor and certainly isn't getting typecast - good to have range.'

And a third responded, 'He was best part of season one of #Vigil.'

While another wrote, 'I think even he said this acting role was very hard on him because as you say this guy is the worst.'

Until I Kill You continues next Sunday 10th November.