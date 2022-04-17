Viewers back young Britain's Got Talent contestant after show controversy

The judges had their work cut comparing seasoned pros to those just starting out.

Britain’s Got Talent found itself in a bit of hot water after Saturday’s show, after professional singer Loren Allred getting the ‘Golden Buzzer’ treatment from Amanda Holden.

The America-born singer, who is featured on The Greatest Showman soundtrack, caused a sensation in the London Palladium with audiences cheering and on their feet after she sang Never Enough.

Her act was the last to feature on the 90-minute show. However, many viewers at home, while not denying her talent, thought it was unfair that an already-successful singer should be competing on the show.

The Golden Buzzer means that Loretta goes straight through to the live final.

But it was another Britain's Got Talent act viewers felt should be destined for success.

Early in the show, 13-year-old Jamie Leahey took to the stage with his bird puppet, Chuck.

The boy, from St Helens, learned ventriloquism during lockdown, and soon had audiences in stitches with his cheeky jokes.

He then stunned them when, as the finale to his act, he burst into song. Jamie revealed a great singing voice as he and Chuck duetted on the song Me and My Shadow.

The audience went mad for the lad, and the judges were equally impressed.

“You have incredible talent,” said David.

“That was so slick – and all the time I was thinking how I can’t believe you’re just 13-years-old,” added Alesha.

And viewers at home also thought Jamie was a cut above – and should be the one to go all the way in the show.

“Jamie will make the lives,” predicted one. While another lamented, “Jamie should have got the golden buzzer.”

Could we be seeing a 'David and Goliath' battle between Jamie and Loren as the final approaches?

Other successful acts on Saturday included a spooky in visible ghost called The Phantom and doting dad Nick Edwards, who had the audience in tears with a song dedicated to his two daughters.

The talent show saw judges Cowell, Amanda Holden, Alesha Dixon and David Williams reunite as Ant & Dec returned for hosting duties.

Britain's Got Talent continues every weekend on ITV.