Virgin River releases magical first 9 minutes of Christmas special as Mel and Jack search for the perfect tree

Virgin River has released a magical preview of the first nine minutes of the two Christmas episodes.

It's not long before Virgin River season 5 part 2 hits our screens to bring us all the Christmas joy this holiday season and the residents are certainly getting into the festive spirit in the nine minute teaser (which you can watch here).

The preview opens with Mel Monroe (Alexandra Breckenridge) and her fiancé Jack Sheridan (Martin Henderson) walking through the Redwood forests of Northern California in search for the perfect Christmas tree.

But finding the perfect Sheridan family Christmas tree is no mean feat, especially since Jack reveals that he doesn't want their first Christmas together to be ordinary, he wants it to be extraordinary. So that means no Christmas tree lots and walking through the cold forest.

But soon enough, he comes across the perfect tree and starts cutting it down as their conversation falls on Mel's biological father after it was revealed that her mother had an affair with a man in Virgin River.

We also catch up with our other Virgin River favorites after we last saw them on Labor Day.

Pregnant Lizzie and Denny Cutler are in the Christmas spirit. (Image credit: Courtesy of Netflix)

Mel is searching for her mystery birth father who could still be in Virgin River, meanwhile Brie Sheridan (Zibby Allen) and boyfriend Mike Valenzuela (Marco Grazzini) are baby-proofing her house for her sister's kids.

Brie is left disappointed when her sister can't make it as she's snowed in in Boston, until her father shows up fuming that their mother brought along her new boyfriend.

Mel’s sister Joey (Jenny Cooper) arrives with her children and the love letters Mel’s dad wrote to their mother.

Elsewhere, Doc Mullins (Tim Matheson), Hope McCrea (Annette O’Toole), Denny Cutler (Kai Bradbury), and Lizzie (Sarah Dugdale) are preparing for the notorious tree-decorating contest and drinking rum-infused eggnog.

Of course, Lizzie isn't drinking as she's officially pregnant and she breaks the news that she still hasn't told her own mother about her pregnancy.

Virgin River season 5 part 2 arrives on Netflix on Thursday, November 30.