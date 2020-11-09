Vizio's 55-inch OLED TV is down to a ridiculously good price of $899

Never mind Black Friday — you can save right this second on the first OLED television to come from Vizio.

Normally $1,299, the 55-inch Vizio OLED TV is available today for a stellar price of $899. (That's a little more than 30 percent off, for those of you who like to see the work.) And that's an incredible price for OLED, which pretty much is the best display tech you can get in a TV today.

The only catch? In order to see that sale price you'll need to be logged in to your Best Buy account. (Don't have one? This is a perfect time to sign up.) After that, you'll see the discounted price.

The 55-inch model isn't the only one to get a bit of a haircut, either. The 65-inch OLED can be had for $1,499, down from its usual $1,999. (That's 25 percent off.)

Why OLED? The basics are that they're the only TVs where each and every tiny little pixel can completely turn itself off, which means that blacks are as black as they can get. And colors are brighter than they've ever been. It's one of those things that once you see it, you can't go back. (Remember how your phone used to be more washed out a few years ago? That's life before OLED.)

Vizio's OLED TVs also are perfect for gamers — anyone pick up a new PS5 or Xbox Series X? – thanks to its ProGaming Engine, HDMI 2.1 and 120Hz variable refresh rate.

I got an early look at the OLED TVs in person back at CES in January 2020. And they very much fit right into the Vizio lineup. The tech is great, the price lands a little below the competition, and you're going to get great bang for your buck.