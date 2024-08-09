How to watch My Tiger Family online: stream documentary from anywhere

It was a marriage breakdown in his early 20s that took Valmik Thapar from Delhi to Ranthambhore. He need an escape and found two new loves - the place and the tigers who lived there. This documentary is all about what he has learned about the magnificent animals in the last 50 years.

My Tiger Family premieres on BBC 2 on Monday, August 12 at 9 pm (BST) but don't worry if you’re away from the UK, because you can watch My Tiger Family from anywhere with a VPN .

Quick links Time: 9 pm UK / 4 pm ET / 1 pm PT / 6 am AEST (Tues)

UK: BBC Two via BBC iPlayer (free)

Use a VPN to watch from anywhere

Thapar left Delhi as a bereft young documentary maker but is now, after 50 years in the company of wild tigers, an internationally renowned conservationist who probably knows more about the species than anyone else on earth.

We're told he has "charted their births, lives and deaths," and "watched as family members have been slaughtered for their skin and bone." Of course, both Thapar and his tiger family live in fear of poachers.

Happily, the population is now growing and Thapar uses archive footage from when he first arrived to reflect on his time with the tigers. Here's how to watch My Tiger Family online from anywhere in the world. We've got all the information you'll need below.

How to watch My Tiger Family online in the UK for free

My Tiger Family premieres on BBC Two on Monday, August 12 at 9 pm BST via BBC iPlayer. BBC Two and iPlayer are free to watch for license fee payers. If you're trying to access iPlayer while traveling outside the UK, you might want to use a VPN to allow you to watch iPlayer from anywhere.

Can I watch My Tiger Family online in the US?

Unfortunately no US broadcaster has picked up the rights to My Tiger Family just yet but UK citizens in the States for work or on vacation can catch the show with a VPN. We've got all the details you need for that below.

Can I watch My Tiger Family online in Australia?

As with elsewhere, there is no confirmation of any Australian broadcaster about to show My Tiger Family but if you’re a Brit abroad looking to stream this excellent documentary you’ll want to look into purchasing VPN.

How to watch My Tiger Family from anywhere with a VPN

If you're traveling outside the UK, you can watch My Tiger Family on the BBC iPlayer streaming by using a VPN – no matter where you are in the world!

Normally a streaming service will know where you are trying to tune in from and block you if you're not in the right country but a Virtual Private Network (VPN) is an app that hides your location. That means you can access your usual sports and entertainment services even while you're traveling abroad.

Our favorite VPN is NordVPN, which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our sister site, TechRadar.

How to use a VPN to watch any stream

Download the app at NordVPN

Choose the location of the streaming service you want to watch – in this case, the UK

Navigate to the streaming service and start watching!

NordVPN is one of the simplest and most affordable ways to watch what you want, from wherever you want to watch it. It's straightforward and easy to use, has great security, is available on loads of streaming devices and, best of all, it comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee, so you can try it out 100% risk-free. Give it a go.

What you need to know about My Tiger Family

What is the My Tiger Family release date? My Tiger Family premieres on BBC Two on Monday, August 12 at 9 pm UK / 4 pm ET / 11 am PT / 6 am AEST (Tues). It will be available via BBC iPlayer on the same date.